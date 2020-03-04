EDENTON — The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight between fans that broke out near the end of a high school basketball playoff game in Hertford Tuesday night.
A Chowan County sheriff’s deputy suffered a minor injury during the incident which happened with about 35 seconds remaining in a game between the John A. Holmes Aces and Henderson Collegiate at Perquimans County High School. Henderson Collegiate defeated the Aces, 72-62, in the Round 4 North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A state playoff game.
Several people were briefly detained following the incident and criminal charges may be filed, law enforcement officials said.
The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing security videos from Perquimans High School, as well as those produced by fans’ cellphones and from media coverage of the game.
“Once we review all the tapes, we’ll determine what charges will be filed,” Sheriff Wayne Goodwin said.
Goodwin’s office is investigating the incident because Edenton-Chowan Schools rented the gymnasium from the Perquimans County Schools for Tuesday’s game.
According to Goodwin, deputies from his department were at the game providing security, along with a deputy from the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
When the fight broke out, deputies were able to get the incident quickly under control, Goodwin said, noting that Perquimans deputies were called in for backup.
“It could have been worse,” he said. “We handled it pretty quickly.”
Goodwin noted that another high school men’s basketball playoff game Tuesday night — between North Edgecombe and Granville Central — also ended with a fight.
“It’s a shame fans can’t come to the game and have a good time,” he said.
Goodwin also noted the fight marred a good season for the Aces men’s basketball team. The Aces closed the season Tuesday with a 28-2 record, 9-1 in the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
“It’s a shame that this was such a good game. The Aces had a great season and it ended like that,” Goodwin said.
In a post-game interview, Henderson Collegiate basketball Coach George Marshall said the teams’ players were not doing anything out of the ordinary during the game.
“The players were talking a little bit. When you play basketball, that’s what you do. It was nothing excessive. There were no curse words, at least from what I saw,” he said. “Holmes played an excellent game, too. These two teams should have gotten a chance to shake hands and say ‘Good game,’ and unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”