EDENTON — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office said late Thursday afternoon it was pursuing some "promising leads" in its search for a dangerous jail inmate who escaped the county's detention facility earlier in the day.
Sheriff Scooter Basnight said in a press release that Russell Jay Heath, 47, escaped the jail shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to Basnight, Heath "detained and held hostage" Chowan County Jail staff before escaping. The jail staff were not injured in the escape, the sheriff said.
Chief Deputy John McArthur said two jail employees were on duty at the time of the escape. He declined to provide any specifics about how the employees were detained, saying that is part of an ongoing investigation into Heath's escape.
Heath has been deemed dangerous by authorities because of the nature of the escape, McArthur said.
A jail surveillance camera image of Heath leaving the jail released by the Sheriff's Office shows him holding what appears to be a set of keys.
Heath had been at the Chowan County Jail since Tuesday, according to McArthur. He was being held for non-violent financial-related crimes that included obtaining property by false pretense and larceny of a financial card.
Before being moved to the Chowan jail to face charges in the county, Heath had been held at Albemarle District Jail in Elizabeth City for charges he faced elsewhere in the area.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Heath is described as white, and is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He left the jail wearing khaki pants, a blue flannel shirt, and a white T-shirt. He was wearing white socks, but no shoes. He also had on a pair of glasses.
McArthur said Heath found non-jail clothing in a room where the jail staff kept clothes that had been left behind by other detainees.
Heath is not from Edenton, but does have some ties to the area, according to McArthur.
Authorities pursued leads in the case all day on Thursday and were following up on some "promising leads," McArthur said.
Basnight said the Chowan's Sheriff's Office is also seeking assistance from state and federal agencies to help with the search for Heath.
The sheriff asked anyone with information about Heath's whereabouts to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484.