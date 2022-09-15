Chowan sheriff seeking missing endangered Edenton man From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email William Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chowan Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help locating a missing man believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for William Johnson, 85, of Edenton.According to a press release, Johnson is described as Black and 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.Johnson was last seen in Edenton driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, possibly headed toward Greenville, the release said. The vehicle's North Carolina license plate number is JAA6408.Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Chowan County Sheriff's Office at 252-482-4444 or 911 . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSkin by Jessica helps clients get 'nice glowy skin'Still on the job: Hospital honors long-time employeesJail inspection finds deficiencies in inmate checksSchools across area miss targets in reading, mathPasquotank approves pilot telework policyDisagreement not first over moving Confederate statueCitizens seeking development slow-down in CamdenCity to host pep rally for ECSU football fans ThursdayHazard addressed: Gas station building roof collapsesHigh School Football | Basnight, Edenton run over Norview (Va.) Images