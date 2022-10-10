EDENTON — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old boy died Friday after being found unresponsive outside his home.
According to a press release, sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Virginia Road after receiving a report of a missing male child.
Deputies found the child unresponsive outside a home at the address and immediately began providing medical assistance, the release states. Emergency medical services personnel also provided assistance.
The toddler was transported to EC Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton where he was pronounced dead, the release states.
Chowan Chief Deputy John McArthur said Monday the child's death is being investigated. He declined to release the child's name, saying he was waiting until he was sure the child's family had been notified. The child was in the care of guardians and under the supervision of a guardianship agency, he said.
McArthur said the boy was found in the mid-afternoon on Friday "near the house" where he had been reported missing by the child's guardians. But he declined to release the address.
McArthur said the child was found in "a very short time" after law enforcement began their search. But citing the investigation, he declined to say how long the toddler had been missing or how the child is believed to have gotten out of the house.
Asked if the child's guardians had searched for the child, McArthur said they had just started to search when they notified law enforcement the child was missing.
McArthur said no cause for the child's death has been determined, noting that also is still under investigation.