EDENTON — Chowan commissioners took no action last week on a proposed lobbying contract with former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, effectively ending discussion on the matter.
In December, Steinburg, an Edenton resident, asked commissioners to agree to the contract, emphasizing his close proximity and 24/7 access to anything they may need.
The contract drew questions from both commissioners Bob Kirby and Larry McLaughlin, however. McLaughlin asked why the county needed a lobbyist when a grant writer might be more appropriate, given the multitude of potential grants available this year.
Steinburg, who represented the 1st House District for three terms and the 1st Senate district for two terms before failing in his re-election bid last May, said the results of his advocacy for northeastern North Carolina was the proof of his work.
“We’re not here to seek credit, credit should be bestowed on the legislators,” Steinburg responded.
Kirby described Steinburg as a “capable” representative who provided exemplary service to the region.
The proposed cost to Chowan of a two-year contract with Steinburg and his associate, Jackson Stancil, would have been $36,000 for each lobbyist, for a total of $72,000.
Steinburg told commissioners he had already secured contracts with numerous other counties, towns, private companies, as well as public charter school Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, to represent them in Raleigh. Steinburg also has contracts with the city of Elizabeth City and Camden County.
Resident Joe Hollowell, speaking at commissioners’ December meeting, said he opposed the idea of hiring Steinburg to represent the county.
“Keep in mind the elected officials (we have),” Hollowell said. “Everything has to go through the elected officials. The buck stops with them.”
Hollowell praised state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, and state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, both of whom currently represent Chowan County in Raleigh.
Commissioner Alex Kehayes said the board should consider the proposed Steinburg lobbying contract in closed session with the county attorney. The board later tabled discussion of the proposed contract until last week’s meeting.
Kirby asked for a motion at the meeting to approve or reject the contract with Stancil and Steinburg. No commissioner made a motion to act on the issue.
“Hearing (no motion), the issue is closed,” Kirby said, moving on with the agenda.
Stancil, who attended the meeting, made no comment and left the meeting shortly afterward.