...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Chowan to spend $350K in ARPA funds to boost broadband
EDENTON — Chowan County commissioners voted unanimously last week to wire $350,000 to FOCUS Broadband to help jumpstart the installation of fiber optic broadband in northern parts of the county.
The funding, which came from Chowan’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding, represents the entire amount of county matching funds needed for the project.
Prior to the vote, Chowan commissioners considered several options presented by County Manager Kevin Howard.
Option 1, which commissioners ultimately chose, pays the entire matching amount upfront. Option 2, which Howard emphasized was not ideal for FOCUS, would have paid FOCUS the amount matching fund amount after construction was complete.
The third option would have had the county pay 50 percent of the matching amount upfront and the remainder at the end of construction. The final option would have been a percentage, 7.4 percent, based on an approved amount by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.
“(Option 1) is certainly reasonable,” said Commissioner Larry McLaughlin.
Commission Chairman Bob Kirby said the county paying the money upfront would be an “incentive” for FOCUS to get the project started.
“(Option 1) would say ‘hey, we’re serious about this,’” Kirby said.
Kirby also said that since the county is on the front end of the payments to FOCUS and the state is on the back end, there are protections for citizens in place.
“(FOCUS) came to us when nobody was approaching us,” Kirby noted.
Howard agreed, telling commissioners that the county was even being “turned down” at one point by some broadband installers. He also said construction on the broadband infrastructure in Chowan could be complete by the fourth quarter of the year.
“This will bring fiber optic broadband to a significant number of households in the county,” Kirby said.
In other business, commissioners:
• Voted unanimously to approve the rezoning of both 3340 and 3342 Rocky Hock Road from residential R-25 to agricultural A-1 for a potential manufactured home site. Manufactured homes are not allowed in areas zoned R-25 in Chowan County. The rezoned parcels are near the entrance to Arrowhead Beach, at the intersection of Rocky Hock and Bandon roads.
• Heard an annual report from Water Director David Tawes on the county’s water system, noting that infrastructure depreciation is one of the system’s biggest ongoing concerns.
• Unanimously approved allocating $1 million in ARPA funds for construction of a test well for the potential reverse osmosis plant.
• Unanimously approved accepting a $400,000 grant to be used to design and plan a test well.
•Unanimously approved advertising for a utility customer services supervisor in the water department to replace the department’s secretary, who is retiring in August.
• Unanimously approved a general engineering services agreement with Rivers and Associates for various water department needs.
• Unanimously approved a revision to the county’s water leak adjustment policy from 20 percent to 50 percent, which, according to county officials, is expected to be a closer figure to Chowan’s cost to produce water. Approximately 32 percent of all county-produced water is currently non-revenue-generating. County officials are trying to lower that figure.