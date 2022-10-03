...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Chowan water department fixes line break, cancels boil water notice
EDENTON — The Chowan County Water Department has canceled its boil water notice for a portion of the county's water customers after fixing a line break.
The department said a water main break at the bottom of a creek crossing had caused customers living south of U.S. Highway 17 to experience either little or no water pressure. That in turn had led to the boil water notice issued Saturday.
With the line break now repaired, water quality testing indicates operations are back to normal, the water department said Sunday.
The department asked customers encountering any problems with discoloration, water flow or water quality to call 482-7477.