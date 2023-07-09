Chowan's First Cotton Bloom

featured
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 9, 2023 @ 9:42 am
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico. In northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Accomack, Caroline, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Essex, Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, New Kent, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Northumberland, Prince George, Richmond, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, Western Chesterfield, Western Essex, Western Hanover, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond), Western King William, Western King and Queen, Westmoreland and York. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across the watch area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely across the watch area, with localized higher amounts in locations that receive multiple rounds of thunderstorms. The flooding threat will be exacerbated in locations that have received heavy rain over the past few days. This heavy rainfall may lead to rapid water rises in creeks and streams, in addition to urban and other flood- prone locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
