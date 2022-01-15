The rector at Christ Episcopal Church said the church’s governing board was happy to provide a temporary facility for the SOULS Ministry’s meals program once it moves out of the former Elizabeth City Middle School next week.
The church’s Vestry agreed recently to provide its fellowship hall in St. Phillip’s Chapel for SOULS to use rent-free through March. SOULS is moving from the former ECMS on Elizabeth Street because the building is being sold to a developer who plans to convert it into apartments.
“We’re excited to be partnering with them,” said the Rev. Daniel Cenci of Christ Episcopal. “It’s such a good ministry in our community and it’s a blessing to be a part of it.”
Cenci also said there is a possibility of extending that period if SOULS is unable to find another location by the end of March.
“We are open to having that conversation,” Cenci said.
That being said, though, the church recognizes that the space available for SOULS through the current arrangement is not ideal for what the nonprofit group wishes to do — especially with plans to expand the range of services it provides.
Cenci said the facility that Christ Episcopal Church is making available to SOULS is across the street from the main building of Christ Episcopal Church. St. Phillip’s Hall has a door that opens directly onto Church Street and Cenci said his understanding is that is probably where SOULS will be serving its evening meal.
Rose Whitehurst, the volunteer coordinator, said this week the nonprofit will be moving out of the former ECMS on Wednesday.
morning and plans to serve its first meal at St. Phillip’s at 5:30 p.m. that evening.