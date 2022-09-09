Christ Episcopal to toll bells 70 times in honor of Elizabeth II From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you're around Elizabeth City's downtown over the next 30 minutes or so, listen for the tolling bells at Christ Episcopal Church.The church will be tolling its bells 70 times starting at noon in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II who died Thursday at age 96. The bells will be tolled once for each year of Elizabeth II's reign. According to the Rev. Daniel Cenci, rector at Christ Episcopal, the English monarch holds the title, "Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.""Although an independently governed province, the Episcopal Church is the American branch of the Church of England and part of the worldwide Anglican Communion," he said.Christ Episcopal also will be open throughout the day today for those who wish to stop in pray for Elizabeth II's family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christ Episcopal Church Church Of England Elizabeth Ii Episcopal Church Christianity Daniel Cenci Times Bell Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesECPPS one of 29 low-performing districts in NCHigh School Football | Streak Broken: Pasquotank wins first game since 2019 by beating PerquimansMotorist killed in collision with Camden school bus in CurrituckMan sentenced in EC fed court to 41½ years for child pornMan sentenced in EC to 5 years for bank fraudEC police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in recent fatal shootingEC police arrest man on DWI, DWLR chargesTrial of second defendant in failed prison escape to begin Sept. 26NC elections board overrules Currituck on Hanig challengeEC woman charged with assault inflicting serious injury Images