MOYOCK — A new religious-based private school will open its doors next week in Moyock.
BridgeWay Preparatory Christian School will greet 21 students in grades 1-8 on Sept. 7. The school is located on Caratoke Highway about a mile south of the North Carolina-Virginia state line.
BridgeWay co-founder and teacher Lynetta Seabury said the school has room for an additional 11 students at its location. The school also offers a virtual option, which is capped at 15 students. The school has five teachers.
Seabury said the goal of the school is to set the standard for Christian education in Currituck County and southeastern Virginia. Tuition is $6,000 for the 2021-22 school year.
“Our goal is to reach each child mentally, physically and emotionally,” Seabury said. “Once a student steps in the door we want to make sure we are focused on the total child.”
BridgeWay plans to do that in part by creating an individual learning plan for each student.
“That learning plan consists of what goals the parents want their child to meet in the educational world, their spiritual world,” Seabury said.
The school actually operated as a homeschool co-operative last school year in Chesapeake, Va., near the state line.
“You had students who instead of going to the public school system during COVID, parents opted to have their students go to a homeschool co-op,” Seabury said. “The teachers that were part of the co-op were teachers that were previously teaching in the private school system and we got together and created the co-op.”
Seabury said she and fellow school co-founder Kelly Conroy received encouragement from co-op parents to establish a school in Moyock.
“It was on demand,” Seabury said. “On top of that, a majority of our students are on this side of the (state) line. We had about 95 percent of our students return. The sky is the limit out here in this area because of the growth.”
The school's eight grades will be combined into four classrooms with two grades in each room. A unique feature of the school is students have no homework, Seabury said.
“Once they are inside these walls, we work them hard,” Seabury said. “Once they go home, they can learn with their family. That is a plus for a lot of parents.”
The school originally was not going to offer virtual learning but an increase in COVID-19 cases prompted BridgeWay to reverse course. In-person and virtual learning was offered at the co-op last year.
“There were a lot of parents excited about everyone coming back in the classroom but with the rise of the delta variant we decided to also open up virtually,” Seabury said. “It worked very well last year.”
Seabury said the school’s name, BridgeWay, came from one of the school’s teachers. The name also has a special meaning for her.
“It became an even deeper meaning for me because it is the name of the hospice that served my mom before she passed in 2020,” Seabury said.
Seabury was hopeful several months ago that mask-wearing would be optional but the uptick in recent COVID cases because of the delta variant has forced the school to make mask wearing mandatory. The Currituck County Board of Education also voted last week to make mask-wearing mandatory in the county's public school district.
“Unfortunately, we have to do that because we can’t afford for any of our students or staff to get sick,” Seabury said.