Santa Claus may be in for a wet and rocky flight tonight.
Christy Saunders, coordinator for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said a strong low pressure system is expected to move across the Pasquotank-Camden area this afternoon, creating conditions for stormy weather this evening and early Christmas morning.
The region may see scattered thunderstorms by this evening continuing overnight, she said. The best chance for thunderstorms will be after 6 to 7 p.m. and continue through 3 a.m. Friday morning, she said. A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are possible.
Between an inch and an inch and a half of rain is expected in the area, Saunders said.
The region could also experience gusty winds, with the potential for gusts of 40-45 mph, she said.
An isolated tornado across eastern North Carolina is also possible today, Saunders said.