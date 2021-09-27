BARCO — Christmas came early for Adelynn Taylor on Saturday.
Adelynn had asked for an airplane ride for Christmas but thanks to the Experimental Aircraft Association she didn't have to wait that long. The 10-year-old was among the more than 40 area youth who got a free plane ride at Currituck County Regional Airport as part of Aviation Day Saturday.
Pilot Mark Roberts with the Elizabeth City EAA took Adelynn for a 25-minute ride that included seeing part of Currituck Sound. Roberts was one of a half-dozen pilots who took youth ages 8-17 on the free ride.
Adelynn, who is a fifth-grader at Shawboro Elementary School, said she was a little scared before her first flight but that quickly turned to excitement.
“I liked it, it was fun,” she said. “The best part of the flight was being up in the air and seeing everything.”
Roberts described the ride as a little bit bumpy but Adelynn didn’t seem fazed by it.
“It was only bumpy at first,” she said.
Airport Manager William Nelson estimated that well over 800 people visited the free event on Saturday. He said Aviation Day will become an annual event each fall.
“It was a great turnout and a lot better than I had expected,” Nelson said. “We had a half-a-mile of aircraft stretched on the taxiway and there were times during the day we couldn’t even see the other end of the taxiway.”
The EAA provides the rides through its “Young Eagles” program, which is designed to introduce aviation to young people as a possible career path. Roberts said that EAA nationally has provided more than two million free plane rides to youth.
“Your local high schools really don’t seem to have enough information about aviation and the aviation industry and what the opportunities are,” Roberts said. “We know of people that we have taken for a ride who have later gone on to an aviation career. That is the motivation for us.”
The local EAA chapter provided the free rides from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Each ride lasted 20 to 30 minutes.
“We run our program to 1 p.m. because we find in the afternoon it (flying conditions) deteriorates and that it can be a not-so-pleasant ride,” Roberts said. “We don’t want to take kids for a ride when it is hot and bumpy. We want the best atmospheric conditions to get the best results. We want it to be a positive experience.”
Chaz Mott of Chesapeake, Virginia, brought one of his three Cessna airplanes to Aviation Day and gave rides to several youth while also directing planes in and out of the taxi area.
In 2019, Mott ranked third in Virginia among pilots in the Young Eagles program when he provided free plane rides to 37 youth.
“We are out here giving back to the community,” Mott said. “I can take up to three in my plane. At other airports, we have flown up to 200 in a day.”
John and Rose Duncan live in the aviation community Brady Landing Airpark adjacent to the airport. They displayed their two experimental planes and answered questions from visitors throughout the day.
The Duncans often fly one of their experimental planes to different airports for breakfast or lunch.
“One of our favorites is the Suffolk BBQ at the Suffolk airport,” John Duncan said. “It’s about 20 minutes from here at the airport to Suffolk.”
And Duncan doesn’t take the most direct route to get there.
“I don’t go over the (Dismal) swamp, I go around the swamp,” Duncan said. “In case there was a problem, I would just as soon not be in the swamp.”