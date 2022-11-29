...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
northwest Wednesday night. Waves 2 to 3 feet and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Pasquotank County High School Marching Band participates in the 2021 Elizabeth City Christmas Parade. This year's parade will be held Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.
People who attend the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation’s annual Christmas Parade on Saturday in downtown will have something to brag about.
Parade-goers will be able to say that they attended one of the main events in one of the “15 Best Christmas Towns in the U.S.” as rated earlier this month by the travel website TripSavvy.com.
Saturday’s Christmas Parade that winds through parts of downtown will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and is one of several Christmas events that TripSavvy mentioned in naming the city to its top 15 national list. TripSavvy is one of the top-10 most visited travel information sites in the world as measured by comScore, a leading internet measurement company.
Elizabeth City came in at No. 14 on the list, one spot below North Pole, Alaska. Breckenridge, Colorado, topped the TripSavvy list.
In addition to the parade, TrippSavvy listed Visit Elizabeth City’s second-annual weeks-long Hot Cocoa Crawl and Friday’s Lighted Boat Parade along the waterfront as other events that landed the city in the top 15.
The Lighted Boat Parade begins at 7 p.m. Friday, following the First Friday ArtWalk. The Hot Cocoa Crawl started last week and features more than 30 businesses selling traditional with a twist hot cocoa and chocolate-infused beer and cocktails along with handcrafted cocoa-themed gifts. The Crawl ends on Jan. 15.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said being named one the of 15 best Christmas towns is a “fabulous honor.”
“One of the best parts of my job is helping to work on programs that help us receive national recognition that benefits the entire destination,” Ruffieux said. “It’s a really good list to be included on.”
Saturday's Christmas Parade will begin at the staging area near Westover Street and proceed east on Ehringhaus Street before turning left onto Road Street. At Main Street, the parade will turn right and march east to Water Street where it will turn right before coming to an end just past Waterfront Park.
The 2020 parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned last December with dozens of entries and more than 160 marchers.
Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark said there will be even more entries and marchers Saturday. He said parade organizers even accepted entries Monday, several days after the deadline.
Clark said the high school bands at both Northeastern High and Pasquotank County will also march and perform during the parade.
“We are doing it bigger and better this year,” Clark said Monday. “We are still having folks call in to enter the parade. It will closer to well over 200’’ entries.
Clark said the judging of floats and other entries will be done differently this year. Instead of judging entries before the parade and before the sun sets, organizers will do the judging as the parade moves along the waterfront.
“We will do the judging at the corner on Main and Water streets,” Clark said. “We want the judges to get the full effect of the parade. It will be dark, you can see the lights on the entries. We will also do a walk-through before the parade so the judges can get a look before the parade.”
Another new twist is the parade route will have a quiet zone for people with sensory issues, Clark said.