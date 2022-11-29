Christmas Parade

The Pasquotank County High School Marching Band participates in the 2021 Elizabeth City Christmas Parade. This year's parade will be held Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

People who attend the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation’s annual Christmas Parade on Saturday in downtown will have something to brag about.

Parade-goers will be able to say that they attended one of the main events in one of the “15 Best Christmas Towns in the U.S.” as rated earlier this month by the travel website TripSavvy.com.