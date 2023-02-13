...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt
and rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Joe D’Apuzzo, a retired elevator constructor, stands with his new project, the nearly 100-year-old church bell at St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton.
EDENTON — St. Anne Catholic Church’s century-old bell is tolling again in Edenton following a repair project.
The bell at the 1858 church — one of the oldest in Edenton and the oldest still in use in the Diocese of Raleigh — last rang in 2019, during a wedding. Since then, it has fallen silent due to mechanical and infrastructure failures in the bell tower.
Father Jairo Maldonado-Pacheco, who has led the parish for the past eight months, said when he arrived at St. Anne last year, he became aware of the tower’s issues.
“It was my desire to finally be able to do something for the tower and restore it and repair it, for us to be able to hear that beautiful sound of the bells again,” Maldonado-Pacheco said.
Michael Garguilo, chair of St. Anne’s Parish Council, said that back in 2019, some members of the church said they kept hearing a strange noise coming from the bell tower whenever the bell rang. So Garguilo tested the bell with two church members stationed in the tower and sure enough, there was a problem.
“The sound was like the (mechanism) was coming through the ceiling,” Garguilo said. “That’s how bad it sounded. The whole thing was lifting up and slamming itself down onto a four by three (board).”
Garguilo said the bell was shut off and remained off for four years.
Enter Joe D’Apuzzo, a former elevator constructor from New York who retired to Edenton.
“I like challenges,” D’Apuzzo said. “Things that people say ‘well it can’t be done,’ I would say ‘I can do it.’ I think if you put your mind to anything you can get it done.”
D’Apuzzo tackled the bell tower project, and roughly 3½ weeks later, he had replaced and rebuilt the platform that supported the two-system bell machine. The original surface had been rotting away.
The hammer system, which is what hits the bell, had to be taken apart, cleaned, rebuilt and given a fresh coat of red paint. In addition, D’Apuzzo turned the cast-iron bell so that the hammers were hitting the most ideal spot for noise: the sound bow. With the previous setup, the hammers were striking the bell in a way that was chipping away at the iron.
D’Apuzzo also had to carve out sections of wall to re-cement and repair beams, restoring the bell tower’s overall structure and allowing the new system to be re-installed. While doing that, however, D’Apuzzo discovered electrical issues.
“I had to run a whole new (electric) line up there because we found there were too many circuits on one (line),” D’Apuzzo said. “It took me about two days to straighten out the wires and figure it out. It seemed like whoever was doing the wiring just took the easy route and kept tapping off of what was available.”
Garguilo praised D’Apuzzo’s work, highlighting how dangerous and dirty the tower had been before the restoration project.
“There was no platform up there at all,” Garguilo said. “The boards were just laying there, not screwed into anything. If you made a mistake, you’re going 40 to 50 feet through the roof, so you had to be careful.”
To address that hazard, D’Apuzzo installed a wider board to use as an access platform for bell maintenance.
“Joe has been instrumental in helping us put that place in order,” Maldonado-Pacheco said.