EDENTON — St. Anne Catholic Church’s century-old bell is tolling again in Edenton following a repair project.

The bell at the 1858 church — one of the oldest in Edenton and the oldest still in use in the Diocese of Raleigh — last rang in 2019, during a wedding. Since then, it has fallen silent due to mechanical and infrastructure failures in the bell tower.


