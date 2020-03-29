Hospital staff and grocery store workers received a tasty donation this weekend as a sign of appreciation for their front-line roles in the fight against COVID-19.
The congregation at New Life Assembly of God Church in Elizabeth City collected boxes of snack food items and delivered them to workers at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and to the Food Lion on North Road Street on Saturday.
Wendy Manos said she and her fellow New Life members wanted to do something for the workers, whose jobs put them at greater risk of contracting the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness known as COVID-19.
“They have no choice but to be at work,” Manos said. “They’re really putting themselves out there every day.”
Manos said her church’s members delivered the boxes of crackers, nuts, nutrition bars, oranges, chips and other bags of snacks to the workers Saturday morning.
The boxes were adorned with notes that read, “We appreciate your sacrifice,” “We support you,” “Live, love, laugh” and “God bless you.”
“They were so grateful,” she said of workers’ response to the gesture. “We didn’t expect that huge of a response.”
Manos said New Life Assembly of God Church plans to compile similar boxes of snacks to deliver to workers at Elizabeth City fire and police departments, and to staff at Albemarle District Jail and Pasquotank Correctional Institute.