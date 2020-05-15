Area churches are finding ways to worship amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and some are discovering unexpected benefits from the new approaches.
Farren Roper, pastor at Corinth Baptist Church, said his church held its first drive-in service last Sunday. The service drew about 40 cars and everyone practiced social distancing by staying in their vehicles, he said.
“Everything went well with the outdoor service,” he said. “People loved it.”
The church has been livestreaming its Sunday services since the pandemic began weeks ago. However, watching the services from home was “getting a little old” for some church members, Roper said.
Corinth members thought the drive-in service would be a good change and decided to hold one once they found out they could, Roper said. Church officials have been checking with local law enforcement every week to “see what we can and cannot do,” he said.
For right now, Roper believes livestreaming and the drive-up services are the church’s two worship options. During Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions, which could begin next weekend, the church would like to use its gym for services, he said.
The gym has a capacity of about 300, which Roper thinks would work for a church service if congregants observe social distancing and keep six feet apart.
“We’ll probably end up doing a little bit of everything,” he said, referring to livestreaming, the drive-up services and services in the gym.
What Corinth won’t be able to do, Roper said, is hold multiple services on the same day, which is one of the options available to churches that want to hold services indoors during Phase One of Cooper’s plan.
Roper said Corinth had discussed possibly holding three services a day but changed its mind after talking to a cleaning company about what would be required to meet sanitization standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We talked to the cleaning folks and learned it’s not just walking in and putting out hand sanitizer,” he said. “If you’ve got pads in your pews, those have to come out and be cleaned, your carpets have to be cleaned.”
Those cleaning requirements made it “impossible,” Roper said, for Corinth to hold more than one service a day.
“We just decided it was out the window for us,” he said.
Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church in Perquimans County, said he used livestreaming on Facebook for the first two Sundays Cooper’s stay-home order was in place, and then on the third Sunday began an outdoor drive-in service while continuing the livestream.
“Right now I’m loving it,” Bundy said of the outdoor services. He said 35-40 cars have been coming on Sundays, with most having two or more occupants for a total attendance of 75 or so.
And many of those are from other churches and some are people who might not have been attending church at all, so the service seems to be reaching new people, he said.
But on top of that the livestreamed worship has been reaching as many as 700 people each week, he said.
“That was unbelievable to me,” Bundy said of the social media reach. “I was just blown away by that.”
Bundy said he and congregational leaders have not really talked yet about returning to the sanctuary for worship, partly because it doesn’t seem compatible with the governor’s current order. And as long as the weather is as temperate as it’s been, he’s really in no hurry to return indoors.
The Rev. Benny Oakes, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, said the consensus of his church’s board of trustees has been to revisit in-person worship services once the governor moves the state to Phase Three of the reopening plan.
The governor has indicated that the state might move to Phase Two on May 22 but that decision will not be announced until later — most likely on May 22 itself.
Oakes said it might be sometime in June or even later before Phase Three is in place.
First United Methodist has been holding worship services on Facebook, which has proven to be a good ministry for the community, he said.
“We’ll probably continue some sort of online worship as much as we can, even after we return to on-site worship,” Oakes said.
Oakes also said that when on-site worship resumes at First UMC the church will be diligent about sanitation and social distancing.
The church has been awarded a grant to operate its summer literacy program for children this summer, and that program is tentatively slated to begin July 5. Oakes said that start date, too, is dependent on what happens in the next weeks regarding the pandemic.
“People want to get together,” Oakes said. “That has been true since day one.”
But church leaders understand that getting back together on-site needs to be done in a safe and deliberate way, following guidelines from the governor and the leadership of the denomination’s North Carolina Conference.
Roper said he can understand some churches being upset with Cooper’s restrictions on attendance for worship services. Two Baptist churches, a minister and a Christian revival group in fact filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday to immediately block enforcement of Cooper’s rules covering religious services.
“You have some churches out there that if they’re not congregating, they don’t feel they’re worshiping,” he said. “They feel the social distancing rules are infringing on their right to worship.”
Roper said he sees Cooper’s rules as trying to “walk a fine line” between managing a public health crisis and respecting citizens’ 1st Amendment right to worship.