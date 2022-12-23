...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church Christmas tree shines against the night sky as seen from hundreds of feet up over Virginia Road in Chowan County.
EDENTON — Take a ride up Virginia Road between Edenton and Sunbury after the sun sets below the horizon and you’re sure to see Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church’s famous Christmas tree.
Shinning like a roadside star, the lighted tree dates back to 1998, the summer of 1998 to be exact.
Thelma Bunch and Peggy Parks asked if the 50-foot cedar on the church’s front lawn could have lights installed for Christmas.
The simple answer from church leaders was, “Yes.”
In time, the two women from the church came up with ideas on how to solicit donations for the lights, and both church members and folks throughout the community donated to the “tree of love fund,” which saw every strand of lights dedicated in honor of someone they’d either lost or wanted to remember in a special way.
Over the next 24 years, the tree has been lit the first weekend in December. This year was no exception.
“The tree has become a symbol of hope and love for many people over the years,” church members said in a statement to the Chowan Herald. “As the light of our lord and savior shines in our hearts, the tree of love is a reminder each year of the loved ones we miss and cherish and the reason for the Christmas season.”
Ballard’s Bridge Pastor Junior White recalls when he first saw the “tree of love” after moving to Chowan County.
White and his family visited the church in December 2019. He was there to deliver a sermon and afterward the congregation was scheduled to hold a vote on whether he would be their pastor. His message that day was “A Baby Changes Everything.”
Ring any bells?
“Thankfully the congregation agreed and two weeks later, we found ourselves traveling north on (N.C.) Highway 32 to a place we would come to call home,” White explained.
By the time they drove by, the tree had been lit.
“I will never forget that first night, looking out the window at a tree so brilliant. It shone in my heart like an array of hope,” he said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit early the following year, White wondered if the tradition of lighting the tree would continue. He soon got an answer.
“People throughout the community requested through multiple outlets that the tree needed to be lit, symbolizing our desire for divine light amongst a veil of darkness,” White said. “Although every aspect of our daily lives were estranged, thanks to the dedication of a congregation, the tree of hope lit up the sky, filling a space of familiarity.”
White said the church’s tree isn’t just a tree. It’s also “annual beacon that illuminates places within our soul,” he said.
“The legend that started many years ago, stands as a reminder that there are some things bigger than ourselves,” White said.
Motorists who want to see the tree only need drive a few minutes north on Virginia Road past Center Hill Crossroads. The lighted tree will catch your eye just over the Indian Creek bridge.
“Since our arrival that fateful December, I have come to realize something special about the people of our community, and that is, whether the tree is lit or not, a light shines at 3025 Virginia Road,” White said. “One that is made up of people, working together, for the light of love.”