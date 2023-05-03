With Elizabeth City State University's commencement and Paddle for the Border in Camden County both scheduled for Saturday, expect to see more people out and about in Elizabeth City this weekend.
Events actually start Friday with First Friday ArtWalk, downtown Elizabeth City's monthly showcase of artists and musicians. More than 30 downtown businesses and venues are scheduled to participate, with events kicking off at 4 p.m.
Friday is Cinco de Mayo, and to mark the occasion, Big Boss Burritos will host its annual block party in the one block of Poindexter Street between Colonial Avenue and Main Street.
The 2nd annual Albemarle Area Jazz Band will also be held during Friday's ArtWalk. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., jazz ensembles from Camden County High School, Currituck High School, John A. Holmes High and Pasquotank County High School will each perform short concerts at Mariners' Wharf Park.
Local musicians Jordan Bryant, Carolina Whipple, Darcie Smith and the Landon Brothers will be performing at Seven Sounds Brewing Company at 112 N. Water Street during a Flood the Streets event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Local musicians are invited to join the jam session.
Betsy Town Flats, the city's newest apartment complex located in the former Elizabeth City Middle School Annex Building at 300 E. Elizabeth Street, will host free tours starting at 3 p.m. LaurieB Artworks will be on hand to demonstrate its acrylic paint pour art.
The Mills Downtown Bistro will also be coordinating mule-drawn carriage rides through the downtown during ArtWalk. Mules Jen and Jim will be pulling a Mule Rides by Randy carriage starting at 4:30 p.m.
Allecious Restaurant, at 106 N. McMorrine Street, will host its grand opening celebration but will only be offering takeout meals. The new restaurant will also display art by Ebony Scales.
Just after ArtWalk, Encore Theatre Company will present its opening night performance of "Tuesdays with Morrie," a revival of Encore's presentation of the Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher play the community theater group first performed three years ago. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Some other ArtWalk venues include:
• Elizabeth City MedSpa at 203 W. Main Street. Winners of the recent "Voice of Elizabeth City" competition will perform music.
• Pine & Porch at 105 E. Colonial Avenue. Jessica Rich will display her paintings.
• Tooley’s Tavern at the Narrows at 400 E. Colonial. Gail Lane will display her stained glass art.
• Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial. William C. Hoffman's artwork will be displayed.
• Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing at 206 N. Poindexter. Psyche's Trove will display jewelry, Johnna Lewis will showcase hand-made hats and DJ Biggie will perform music.
• Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial. Exhibitors will include Laura Lee Designs, who will showcase fused glass jewelry and alcohol ink paintings. Michael Yu will perform live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Swell Real Estate at 106 N. Poindexter. The firm will host a Mom's Scavenger Hunt Kickoff & Mother’s Day craft activity for kids.
• Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main. Exhibitors will include Said Bouftass, who will be showing his human anatomy drawings; Rob Kelly-Goss, who will showcasing his live flashing paintings; Crystal Hardt; and Chrystal O'Boyle, who displaying ceramic works. The College of The Albemarle community art project, “What I Saw,” is also display.
• Small Town Trendz at 510 E. Main. SEAPUPCO and Created by Baker will showcase their products.
• Water’s Edge Boutique and Copper Canyon Soap Co. at 507 E. Main. ArtWalkers can create and pour a candle.
• Page After Page Bookstore & The Candy Bar at 104 S. McMorrine. Both will host a "Make it for Mom" Mother's Day craft activity.
• Eclectic Jewelry & Design at 513 E. Fearing Street. Trevon Griffin will display his celebrity art.
• Electric Garden at 608 E. Fearing. Visual artist LM Flowers will showcase her art.
• Shut Up & Listen Records at 610 E. Fearing. Casey Colson will perform music inside the shop; Arianna Martin/Mystic A Crystals will be performing outside.
• Latitude 36 at 400 S. Water Street. ArtWalkers can make maracas for kids.
• The Market at 102 N. Water. Styled Stacks will showcase their art.
• Harbor Pharmacy at 606 E. Main. Sara Linehan will display her coastal paintings.
• Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water. Rustic Seaside will display its products.
• InStitches at 607 E. Main. Lindsay Doughty will display her products.
• Sanctuary Design Co. at 501 E. Main. Artists Wendy Jewett and Rebecca will host a Love Where You Live art show and sale.
• Bijoux Vibes at 104 S. Poindexter. Scrub Life Boutique will display its products.
• 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main. Mike Kelley will perform live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Catch a ride from Public Parking to the ArtWalk or from location to location on the “Harbor Hopper, ECDI’s SMV transport vehicle. Rides given from 4:00-7:30 pm.
For more info about First Friday ArtWalk, visit the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Facebook page or call 252-338-4104 or email elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.