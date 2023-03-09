...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Ella, played by Makayla Jones (left), and her Fairy Godmother, performed by Kimberly Dunlow (right), perform during a dress rehearsal for the COAST Players’ production of “Cinderella,” at the COA Performing Arts Center, Wednesday. Performances of the musical began Thursday and continue today, this weekend and next weekend.
Ella, played by Makayla Jones (left), and her Fairy Godmother, performed by Kimberly Dunlow (right), perform during a dress rehearsal for the COAST Players’ production of “Cinderella,” at the COA Performing Arts Center, Wednesday. Performances of the musical began Thursday and continue today, this weekend and next weekend.
Now playing at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella.”
The COAST Players’ production of the musical based on the classic fairy tale opened Thursday and performances continue Friday and both this weekend and next weekend.
“I am overjoyed to present ‘Cinderella’ on the PAC stage, especially since this year marks the 80th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s legendary collaboration,” director and COA drama instructor Sandra Krueger said in a news release. “The combination of talent both on stage and behind the scenes has been truly inspirational and a potent reminder that nothing is ever ‘impossible’ for our theatre family.”
The year 1943 marked the starting point of a years-long collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II that began with their first production, “Oklahoma.”
Krueger discussed the College of The Albemarle Student Theatre Players’ production of “Cinderella” before the start of Wednesday evening’s final dress rehearsal. The production is based on the 2013 adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1957 made-for-TV “Cinderella” special, she said.
There were two other iterations of the original performance, one in 1965 and another in 1997, which starred singer Brandy Norwood as Cinderella. The 2013 installment was the first to appear as a Broadway performance, according to Krueger.
In the COA production, Cinderella is referred to as Ella, who is played by Makayla Jones. If her name sounds familiar that’s because Jones played Mrs. Peacock in last year’s COAST Players’ production of “Clue on Stage.”
Popular local actor Richard Merrick stars as Ella’s romantic interest Prince Topher, which is short for Christopher. The prince is accompanied by Lord Protector Sebastian, played by Tom Windram, and Lord Pinkleton, performed by Nelly Holdford.
Working against the best interest of Ella are her stepmother, played by Marti Windram, and her stepsisters Gabrielle, performed by Kirra Jones, and Charlotte, played by Nessa Whidbee.
Both Jones and Whidbee should be familiar to local audiences. Jones performed as Ursula in the The Center Players’ production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” last May. Whidbee was a contestant in the singing competition, “The Voice Elizabeth City,” held at COA’s Performing Arts Center in January.
Ella is whisked away on her magical night at the prince’s ball by her Fairy Godmother, played by Kimberly Dunlow. Alexander Staples fills the role of the young Jean Michele, who has eyes for Gabrielle.
“Cinderella” opens with a battle between a giant, played by Charlie vonRosenberg, and several of Prince Topher’s knights. The scene establishes Topher’s hero credentials, as he fells the giant with one shot of his slingshot.
The COA Performing Arts Center is located on the Elizabeth City campus at 1208 N. Road Street. Performances Friday are at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For ticket information, call the box office at 252-335-9050, or purchase online at www.albemarle.edu/pac.