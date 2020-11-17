Elizabeth City has canceled its annual Christmas parade and Grand Illumination of the downtown Christmas lights because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both events attract a large number of people that would be well in excess of current COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions, officials said.
City workers are currently putting up Christmas lights and decorations around the downtown area and they will be turned on next week.
“Downtown will be decorated for the holidays, and we are still coordinating with the downtown businesses to do the holiday decorating window contest,” said Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant. “So, it will feel like Christmas downtown.”
But some other downtown holiday events are still a go.
Downtown businesses will still celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 with various specials and deals. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will also have an information booth setup with free hot chocolate and cookies, downtown maps and giveaways.
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River will be Friday, Dec. 4 in conjunction with ECDI’s First Friday ArtWalk.
“We are working with the Pasquotank River Yacht Club to do the Christmas boat parade the same night,” said ECDI Director Deborah Malenfant.
Elsewhere, the annual Currituck Christmas parade has also been canceled but Edenton’s annual parade will go forward — just a little differently than in the past.
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of the Commerce announced last week it plans to host a drive-by parade Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Parade entries will be lined up along the SAGA property between the Duck Thru and the Morris Circle neighborhood, which is accessible by Virginia Road. Motorists will then drive by the entries.
“With stationary units, we have the opportunity to really do something great and out of the ordinary,” Chamber Executive Director Amber Hardy said in an email. “Santa will be out dancing around. Christmas music will be playing. Entries will be encouraged to be fully decked out.”
There are no entry fees, but participants must fill out a form, which are available at the Chamber office at 101 W. Water St., Edenton.