Because of the threat of severe weather in the region anticipated later today, a number of school districts are releasing students early.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools said elementary schools will release at noon and remote learning will also end at noon.
ECPPS' middle schools will release at 1 p.m. Remote learning for students using that option will also end at 1 p.m.
High school students will not report for in-person instruction today. Remote learning will end at 1 p.m.
The district's Early College will also release students at 1 p.m. Remote learning will also end at 1 p.m.
The Camden County Schools will release students at 12:30 p.m. and staff at 2 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education also canceled its meeting scheduled for tonight. It's been rescheduled Wednesday in Camden High School media center at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Perquimans County Schools will release students at 12:30 p.m. and staff at 1:30 p.m.
Citing the expected severe weather, Food Bank of the Albemarle's mobile food distribution in Perquimans County has beenl
Also because of the weather, the Perquimans Mobile Food Pantry will be closed today. It's been rescheduled for March 30 at 2 p.m. at the former Be-Lo store parking lot at 329 W. Grubb St, Hertford.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, said Wednesday the region could see severe thunderstorms today that include high wind gusts of 40-60 mph and large hail of an inch or greater. The severe weather is expected to start at 3 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m.
The storms could result in scattered power outages and downed trees, the weather service said. Weather conditions are also conducive to tornado formations, the weather service said.
According to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, the region is not currently under any watches or warnings.