Pasquotank officials said this week they hope a Citizen’s Advisory Council whose duties will include reviewing allegations of misconduct by the Sheriff’s Office will in place by the end of the month.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten advised county commissioners last summer of his intentions to form the Citizen’s Advisory Council, or CAC, in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three sheriff’s deputies in April 2021. The deputies shot and killed Brown, who was unarmed, while attempting to serve him with drug-related arrest and search warrants at his Perry Street residence.
A month after Brown’s death, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that, after reviewing the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on the shooting, the three deputies involved would not face criminal charges.
Womble said Brown’s shooting was justified because Brown had driven his car in the deputies’ direction. But civil rights advocates and attorneys for Brown’s family said the deputies wrongfully used deadly force in the confrontation. Brown’s death sparked months of protests and marches in Elizabeth City.
The CAC is one of three parts of what the county is referring to as its Peace Initiative. The other two parts included hiring the non-profit, Arizona-based Police2Peace organization, which conducted “micro community listening sessions” and the rebranding of Sheriff’s Office employees as “peace officers.”
Commissioners voted last September to pay Peace2Police up to $50,000 for the listening sessions and rebranding. Peace2Police completed the listening sessions last month and the Sheriff’s Office is expecting to receive a report in a few weeks.
“They are putting the report together and we should get that soon,” Wooten said in an interview this week.
Commissioners also voted last year to spend an additional $30,000 for Sheriff’s Office training, some of which has been completed.
Hammett, Sheriff’s Office Major Aaron Wallio and Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers are the three members of the task force charged with forming the council. Wooten has had no role in forming the CAC.
Wallio said he, Hammett and Rivers are scheduled to meet Friday to iron out final details of selecting the 11 community members who will comprise the council.
“Our goal is to have them in place by the end of this month,” Wallio said.
Rivers, too, expects the selection process to end by the end of the month but said the goal is “roll out” a solid council even if it takes more time.
“It is going along great, and we are building a very solid foundation,” Rivers said. “We are doing things that are pro-active. I think it will be a foundation builder in this community.’’
Each member of the three-person task force is contacting Pasquotank citizens or have been contacted by people who want to serve on the board. The goal is to create a council that looks like the county, both Rivers and Wallio said.
“We are looking for faith-based leaders, we are looking for ex-law enforcement that did not serve here, we are looking for a mental health provider and somebody from each of the county commissioner districts,” Wallio said. “We want a fair makeup of what our county is. That is what we want our council to look like.”
To be selected to the CAC a person must gain the approval of all three task force members: Wallio, Hammett and Rivers.
“It has to be agreed upon by everybody,” Wallio said. “Hopefully, we will close down the selection process this Friday. After that we will have one-on-ones and have everybody picked, hopefully, by the end of the month.’’
Rivers said it was agreed early on in the process that there had to be consensus among task force members to place a person on the council.
“We are still in the process of taking names and vetting,” Rivers said. “It is not an easy job to build something from the ground up. This will be the first type of council of its kind in the state and one of the few across the country.”
Hammett said the task force is also in the process of determining the structure and the bylaws for the CAC. He said plans call for the CAC to meet quarterly each year.
“We did a lot of national research on citizen review boards and the typical basis is quarterly,” Hammett said. “If you have something happen, some sort of incident, they could meet more regularly.”
Wooten said the CAC will allow the Sheriff’s Office to bring members in and educate them about the department.
“They will know what is going on here, how we operate, what the laws are, what our policies and procedures are,” Wooten said.
Wooten said the CAC will help the Sheriff’s Office with input, both positive and negative. He said the council will also help build trust in the community.
“They might have a better idea than what we have,” Wooten said. “We are all human beings at the end of the day. That is one of the benefits we will get out of this.”
Wooten will not attend CAC meetings unless invited but said he first pushed the idea when running for sheriff in 2018. He got the idea from a law enforcement instructor on community policing in Newport News, Va.
“I have been wanting this for over three years now,” Wooten said.
The Sheriff’s Office was not involved in organizing or conducting the community listening sessions by Peace2Police but Wooten said three different sessions were held, including one with people who protested Brown’s shooting. He said Police2Peace also conducted several smaller sessions that were done virtually because of COVID.
“Police2Peace handled all of that, which is what you want,” Wallio said. “You want to have an outside person come in that will be a neutral ear and listen to the community, whether they are praising us or telling us what we can do better on. They need to hear that, good, bad or indifferent.”
Wooten said the report from the listening sessions will tell the Sheriff’s Office “what the citizens are thinking.” He said the recommendations for the sessions could “absolutely” lead to policy changes in the Sheriff’s Office.
“It will tell us how the citizens want to be policed,” Wooten said. “It will tell us where are shortfalls are, where we are doing good.”