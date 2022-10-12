HERTFORD — Hertford Town Council heard Monday from citizens who called for repairs to driveways in the town’s cemeteries and pursuit of a highway sign to inform travelers about the downtown district.
During the public comment period at the council’s regular meeting Monday night, Sarah Winslow said she had heard complaints from numerous citizens about the drives and other conditions in Cedarwood Cemetery and Roadside Cemetery.
Winslow said she approached the council about those same concerns in March 2021.
“The town owns it,” she said. “The town sells plots in the cemetery. Therefore, it is your responsibility to maintain it.”
She noted that recently the town approved using some of its cemetery funds to mark the roads and put up new signs.
“But as far as I know nothing was ever done with the conditions of the roadways,” Winslow said.
She suggested the lack of rain has helped hide the problem.
“Luckily we’ve been in a drought, so people haven’t been getting stuck when they’re trying to visit their loved ones’ graves,” she said. “But with water standing, some people are almost getting stuck, sliding off of the roadways.”
Winslow noted that when she last appeared before the council, she presented officials not only estimates for the repair work, but also a recommendation for a possible vendor and “what it would take to get those roadways up to standard.”
She asked that the council consider doing something about the roads in the cemeteries.
Muriel Harmon told the council she wanted to commend whoever was responsible for the improved appearance of entrances to the town.
“It’s looking like it is cared-for,” Harmon said.
Harmon also suggested the town approach the N.C. Department of Transportation and ask whether Hertford is eligible for a logo sign on U.S. Highway 17 that would let travelers know about businesses that are located in the downtown.
“I think we can at least ask,” she said. “I think it could help support the merchants.”