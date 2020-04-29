Citizens may not have been able to attend Elizabeth City City Council’s meeting in person Monday but their voices were still heard.
Nine citizens submitted comments to be read aloud at the meeting, and seven of them expressed dissatisfaction with a proposal to include $500-a-month raises for the mayor and eight members of City Council in next year’s city budget.
The citizens couldn’t attend the meeting in person because of social distancing rules enacted in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under those rules, public gatherings, including government meetings, are supposed to be limited to 10 persons or fewer.
City officials observed those rules for Monday’s meeting by reserving the 10 room spaces for the eight councilors, mayor and city manager.
However, the four councilors who instructed City Manager Rich Olson to put the $500-a-month raises into next year’s city budget — Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton — all missed Monday’s meeting and were not in council chambers to hear the public comments read aloud. The four also missed a budget workshop that was held prior to the regular meeting.
Last month, City Council voted 4-2 to have Olson include the raises in the proposed budget with Walton, Brooks, Adkins and Horton voting to have the raises included in the budget. After that vote, the four councilors also pushed through a measure that prevents council from revisiting the issue before voting on next year’s city budget, which must be approved by the end of June.
Council members Billy Caudle and Jeannie Young voted against adding the raises to the budget. Councilor Kem Spence left that meeting early while councilor Chris Ruffieux missed the meeting because of COVID-19 concerns, which he now says was a mistake.
City Clerk April Onley, who was attending via video link, read aloud the public comments at Monday’s meeting, which was broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and available by livestream on the city website.
One city resident called granting the council raises during the COVID-19 crisis “insulting and selfish.” Another wrote that council members who support the raises should “hang their heads” when people are worried how they are going to pay rent and put food on the table.
One resident stated opposition to the raises and encouraged Young to run for mayor while another said the city needs better leadership.
Another city resident requested that his comment of “forget the raise, fix the streets” be read continuously for the entire three minutes of his allotted time. Onley read it three times.
“He asked me to read this for the entire three minutes, but I think you get the picture,” Onley said.