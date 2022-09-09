CAMDEN — Concern about the pace of development continues to be a hot-button issue in Camden County.
CAMDEN — Concern about the pace of development continues to be a hot-button issue in Camden County.
Two citizens addressed the Camden Board of Commissioners about the quickening pace of development during the board’s meeting earlier this week.
Kay Banks told commissioners that 2,500 new dwelling units have already been approved to be built in the county, and that 2,000 more could be coming based on plans by a developer to put in a large subdivision just south of the Virginia state line.
Development of that scale is a burden not only on school facilities but also on other county services, she said.
In the meantime, school construction definitely needs to be a priority, Banks said.
“Get the schools moving so that we don’t have children hanging from the rafters or children in tents in the front yard,” she urged commissioners.
Camden Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro noted that the housing units that have been approved won’t be built all at once.
“These are 20-year build-outs,” Munro said.
Later in the meeting, Dr. Jason Banks, a member of the Camden County Board of Education and the son of Kay Banks, also voiced concerns about development and was invited by Munro to come to the podium to address the board.
In response to suggestions from the public that Camden commissioners revise the county’s Unified Development Ordinance to require at least one-acre lots for all new houses, Munro said the county needs to allow higher density residential development in some areas.
He also said he would love to see a greenway running the length of Camden, even if it were only 100 feet wide.
Munro said a good way to ensure the preservation of green space in the county is for farmers to put a portion of their land in conservation easements to prevent development. He said landowners have to do that voluntarily, and he encouraged members of the public concerned about development to challenge farmers to put their land into conservation.
“I appreciate the challenge,” Jason Banks responded. But the challenge actually should be to the county commissioners to revise the UDO to require larger lots, he said.
Munro replied that the county’s UDO needs to offer various housing densities as options in different parts of the county. That is necessary in order to be fair to all economic groups in the county, he said.
“All people are welcome in Camden County,” Munro said.
But Banks argued that on a temporary basis, in order to slow the pace of development and allow school construction and other county services to keep pace with residential growth, the county’s UDO should be revised to require larger lots.
“You have a tool at your disposal to slow things down,” Banks said.
