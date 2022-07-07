City Council has approved a voluntary annexation and rezoning request that paves the way for a Royal Farms convenience store in Elizabeth City.
Councilors unanimously approved annexing a 57-acre tract while also approving a rezoning request to General Business for the parcel and an adjacent 37-acre tract last month.
The vote on the voluntary annexation and rezoning request came after City Council held a public hearing on the requests at its June 27 meeting.
The Maryland-based convenience store operator, which bills itself as providing “world famous fresh fried chicken,” has plans to build a convenience store on part of a 94-acre site that is currently farmland.
The site is located on the north side of Halstead Boulevard Extension and east of Mount Everest Drive North. Royals Farms is currently in the process of purchasing the two parcels, a spokesperson for the company said.
“If all goes well, we will ultimately own the land and develop it,” said Greenville attorney Drake Brinkley, who represents Royal Farms. “The purpose of all of this (annexation-rezoning) is to prepare the site for commercial property.”
City Community Development Director Kellen Long said Royal Farms is proposing to put the convenience store and gas pumps on Mt. Everest Drive North across from the Aldi grocery store, which is also on Mt. Everest North. Access to the proposed Royal Farms would on Mt. Everest North off Halstead Extended Boulevard.
Currituck officials earlier this year approved a Royal Farms store on a 3.5-acre site in Grandy, that includes a 5,300-square-foot convenience store and gas pumps. Site work is currently underway on that project which would be the first Royal Farms site in North Carolina.
Royal Farms was established in the late 1950s and owns around 250 high-end convenience stores in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.
Brinkley said the company has set its sights on expanding in the state.
“They are rapidly expanding their footprint in North Carolina,” Brinkley said. “Kind of coming down the (East) Coast and going a little west as well. It is definitely a significant asset to the community.”
Royal Farms has not indicated other development plans for the rest of the Elizabeth City site, which was not a requirement in its voluntary annexation and rezoning requests.
“Additional commercial development consistent with the surrounding commercial corridor and area is contemplated for the remainder of the property,” Royal Farms said in its application for annexation and rezoning. “Specific designs and uses are not known at this time.”
The 94-acre site is located in the city’s larger Halstead Extended Boulevard Overlay District, which includes Walmart, Hobby Lobby and T.J. Maxx among others.
“We have to design the project around all the requirements for that district,” Brinkley said. “There are very specific requirements for that. The zoning is consistent with the area and the future land use plan.”
The 57-acre southern parcel that was annexed into to the city was contiguous to the current city limits on all sides.
“All the parcels around it are in the city limits,” Long explained to City Council before the vote. “That parcel sits out in the middle.”
Once Royal Farms submits a detailed site plans for the convenience store and any other proposed plans for development of the rest of site those plans would have to come back through the city during a formal application and review process.
Long said Royal Farms will be responsible for roads and infrastructure on the site and that the company could eventually turn the roads over to the city.
“(Royal Farms) is well aware they are going to have to provide all the infrastructure as far as getting access to both properties,” Long said. “If it is their wish to turn it (the roads) over to the city, the city would have to do inspections before they take that over.
"Generally, the (developer) builds it out to city code, the city tells you what they want the streets to look like. Then you dedicated it to the city if that is the route they want to go,” she said.