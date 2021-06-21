Elizabeth City officials kicked off the city’s Black Lives Matter Street Art Project with a dedication ceremony in front of city hall Saturday morning.
City resident Michael Little was selected to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on a section of street in front of city hall on Colonial Avenue that will stretch up to 700 feet toward Road Street.
The project was approved by City Council following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
Little was one of four artists who submitted proposals to paint the mural as part of the city’s project and was the top vote-getter among the four in a contest sponsored by the city.
Little was given a “Freedom Award” by city officials as the winner and said he is excited to begin painting. Little has already started to stencil in an outline of his mural.
“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting all this,” Little said. “I didn’t realize how big a deal this is until after I found out that I was selected.’’
The dedication was part of Juneteenth celebration across the city and a prayer breakfast was held at Waterfront Park following the ceremony in front of city hall.
“The dedication of the Black Lives Matter mural serves as a reminder that we all have a story to tell,” Mayor Bettie Parker said. “Only the truth will bridge the divide between justice and injustice. So, let the stories be told and the healing power of the truth be revealed.”
The BLM art project was the brainchild of City Councilor Darius Horton and he said the mural will help unite the community.
“I have heard a lot of comments that a mural here in Elizabeth City could perhaps divide and perhaps send the wrong message,” Horton said. “The Black community has suffered many tragedies lately. We as council members want to show our community that Black Lives do matter.’’
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers read a proclamation from Gov. Roy Cooper that praised the city’s BLM mural project.
“I know this mural will be a moving and meaningful way to honor Andrew Brown, his family and the cause for racial justice,” Cooper wrote. “Recent events have highlighted the deadly results of racial inequality and has sparked a global movement that has inspired millions of people into action.”
The design Little submitted features the words “Black Lives Matter” in white with a light gray covering parts of each letter. The “i” in the word “Lives” is topped by a crown, while several other letters include small, strategically placed images of a sun, a heart, a star and a peace symbol.
“The heart is that I love this city, this is my city,” Little said. “The star, at times it feels like that we are just second-class citizens. I want to let everybody know that Black people are also citizens of this country. The sun reminds us that we rise every morning and we get to make a choice to be part of the problem or part of the solution.’’
Little also issued a plea for help on the project.
“I would love assistance from local artists,” Little said.