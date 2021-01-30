City Attorney William Morgan has been sanctioned by the N.C. Bar Association but it won’t affect his ability to practice law, including for the city.
Morgan had his law license suspended Tuesday for four years by the N.C. Bar Association but the state association stayed the suspension, allowing Morgan to continue his practice.
The suspension came about because of alleged “improper actions” by a former employee in Morgan’s law practice, Morgan said. Those actions resulted in funds turning up missing from a client’s trust fund over a three-year period beginning in 2012.
The Bar Association cited Morgan for improper oversight of the employee. Morgan self-reported the incident to the Bar Association in March 2019.
Morgan has filed a criminal complaint against the former employee, who has since left the state. Morgan declined to name the former employee or how much money was allegedly involved because of the ongoing criminal investigation.
Morgan said the Bar Association found that an active suspension was not warranted in his case in part because of his “good record” as an attorney.
Morgan has been Elizabeth City’s city attorney for 20 years and has been practicing law for 34 years.
“It was stayed and there is no active suspension,” Morgan said. “The board found that I was remorseful for what had happened and that I had made efforts to come into compliance. Also, they found there was no dishonest or selfish motive involved (on my part); that I had nothing to do with the missing funds; and that I made a good faith effort to make full restitution. That was clearly the case and I am just thankful to get this behind me.”
Morgan said he has repaid all the missing funds and admitted he failed to provide “proper oversight” of the former employee.
“We have put safeguards in place now, and that won’t happen again,” Morgan said. “I am ultimately responsible for anything that happens under this roof.”
Morgan said the former employee left abruptly in 2015 and took all of the trust account records with her.
Morgan filed the criminal complaint against the former employee just over a year ago after his extensive efforts to reconstruct the information that was in the missing files.
“It took us the better part of three years to get that done,” Morgan said. “She took three years of records, every record I had regarding the trust account. We spent a lot of time going back to reconstruct all of that.”
Because of the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan said he doesn’t know where the criminal case against the former employee currently stands.
“It’s been referred to the district attorney to go to the grand jury,” Morgan said.
District Attorney Andrew Womble was not available Friday.
Morgan informed City Council a year ago about the case, which was when the Bar Association filed a complaint against him.
“I’ve received support, everybody (on council) said work through it and we are behind you,” Morgan said. “They realize, of course, what I was guilty of was failure to provide proper oversight and that I did not have any dishonest intentions.”