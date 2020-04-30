Elizabeth City doesn’t have the cash to award city employees “hazard pay” during the coronavirus pandemic but the workers will still be rewarded for their work.
City Council voted unanimously Monday to give approximately 250 city employees 24 hours of additional vacation time.
Over the last two weeks, City Manager Rich Olson has met with most city employees out in the field to gauge their morale during the COVID-19 crisis. He said he was often asked if employees would be granted hazard pay for their work during the crisis. Olson said no city employees have contracted the virus.
“Due to the nature of the work our employees must do, we have a higher probability of being exposed to those individuals who may have the virus,” Olson said. “Our employees have done an excellent job in keeping focused and providing essential services to our citizens. These essential services are not just limited to the public safety area.”
But because of substantial decreases in sales tax revenue, utility sales and shared revenues from the state, Olson told council that the city can’t afford to grant monetary compensation to essential employees. He noted the city will have to take $500,000 from reserves to balance the 2020-21 budget.
“I believe the City Council is well aware of the city’s dire financial position,” Olson said. “We have no money to make a cash payment to our employees for hazard pay.”
To compensate city workers for their performance during the crisis, Olson recommended awarding those who work between April 1 and June 1 three additional days of vacation time.
“As a way to reward our employees, I propose that we offer our employees an additional 24 hours of vacation,” Olson said.
The 24 hours would work out to three eight-hour days.
There currently are no discussions at either the federal or state levels about paying government workers hazard pay during the COVID-19 crisis. But if such funding becomes available then the city would allow employees to “cash in” those 24 hours, Olson said.
The additional 24 hours of vacation must be used by the end of the year, or it can be rolled over to next year.
A city employee can only roll over a maximum of 240 hours of vacation time a year. Employees who cannot use the additional vacation time or roll it over will then have the time go toward sick leave, where it can count toward time-in service for retirement.