A day after announcing it would resume disconnecting customers who fail to pay their utility bill, Elizabeth City is already seeing a response from delinquent customers.
“We are absolutely swamped,” City Manager Rich Olson said Wednesday when asked if utility customers had started contacting the city to make arrangements to pay on their past-due accounts.
The city was granted a waiver Tuesday from Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order halting utility disconnections and late fee charges through July 29.
State Attorney General Josh Stein granted the waiver from the governor’s COVID-19 relief measure hours after city officials said the city would defy Cooper’s order because its electric fund was set to run out of money by August.
The city had sought the waiver because about 26 percent of its utility customers aren’t paying their monthly bill, causing a significant cash flow problem for the city.
On Tuesday, the city had over 2,220 delinquent accounts. Information on how many delinquent customers began payment plans Wednesday was not immediately available.
Asked how the city plans to notify customers that the moratorium is now over, Olson said they will receive notification with their July bill.
“One of the reasons we did what we did was that (July) bills were dropped in the mail today,” Olson said. “There are messages on those bills.’’
Delinquent customers must pay their full July bill before they are allowed to sign up for a COVID-19 catchup plan.
In a related development, Carolina Journal reported Wednesday that state Treasurer Dale Folwell now plans to demand that Cooper issue similar waivers to other citizen-owned utilities. Folwell plans to put the issue to a vote at the next Council of State meeting July 7, CJ reported.
In its story, Carolina Journal said Folwell criticized the timing of Elizabeth City’s waiver.
“This waiver was granted only after the city said they could no longer make the choice between the governor’s order and potential bankruptcy,” he said. “Our local elected officials should not be put in a situation where they’re forced to go bankrupt or defy the governor’s order. But that’s exactly the position they were put in.”
Folwell told CJ that local government leaders know their communities, and the orders have unintended consequences.
In North Carolina, 13.7% of customers stopped paying utility bills. Utility providers racked up $252 million in late payments, and in April and May, 884,088 households faced disconnection.
While Tuesday’s waiver will help Elizabeth City avoid bankruptcy, it won’t solve the city’s financial woes. Olson told Carolina Journal the city will dip below its minimum fund balance in July — a red flag that will place it on the Local Government Commission’s watchlist of cities at risk for insolvency.
Folwell said he worries Elizabeth City won’t be the only local government to join the watchlist. The crisis could force the state to take over the finances of many troubled governments, he said.
“I’m trying to flatten the economic curve that’s affecting rural N.C.,” Folwell said.
Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this story.