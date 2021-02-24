Elizabeth City officials have begun a search to find a location for a permanent homeless shelter in the city.
City Council directed City Manager Montre Freeman at Monday’s council meeting to locate a suitable site for the shelter, capping the cost at $150,000.
The city has almost $48,000 in unspent funds in the current fiscal budget designated to combat homelessness in the city and officials are hoping for another $100,000 in state money.
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, recently said that he would submit legislation to get $100,000 in state money for the shelter. That would bring the available money for the shelter to almost $150,000 if Hunter’s legislation becomes law.
Hunter, D-Hertford, sponsored legislation passed by the General Assembly two years ago that allocated $100,000 for the homeless shelter but the money was never appropriated because state officials could never agree on a budget.
“If the funding from the state were to come through from Rep. Hunter that would be about $150,000 and that would be a pretty good working number,” said Councilor Billy Caudle.
Councilor Darius Horton said he would like the cost of the shelter to stay “under” $150,000 so the city will have money for any needed renovation costs.
“I would like to stay much under that so we can make any improvements that we may have to do,” Horton said.
If a building is found and eventually purchased, the city would then seek a nonprofit to manage the facility.
City Council asked city staff at last week’s planning retreat to come up with a list of suitable locations for a shelter. In response, council was initially given a list of 20 properties to consider.
Fourteen of the properties are vacant but only seven are currently listed for sale. But most of the listed properties have a price tag well above the $150,000 purchase price the city is looking at.
The only two properties under the city’s $150,000 cap are vacant but neither is currently listed for sale.
The 2,700-square-foot former White and Bright Food Center at 315 South Road Street has a tax value of $76,200. The 9,400-square-foot former Wright Ice and Fuel Company building at 1101 Herrington Road has a tax value of $115,100.
Horton asked city staff “to vet” the list and bring back more specifics, acknowledging that some of the properties on the list are not viable options because of the price.
“I think this is a great start,” Horton said of the initial list. “This gives us possible properties. I believe if our city staff were to find an appropriate building then I believe we could find the funding. I would like them to take this list and narrow it down to realistic opportunities.”
Council was approached earlier this month by SOULS Ministry and River City Community Development Corp. seeking monetary help to help shelter homeless persons in hotels rooms during cold weather.
Horton noted that around $15,000 has been raised in January and February by churches and individuals that has used to house the homeless on the nights of cold temperatures. He believes the city should allocate its money for a permanent shelter.
Horton said a permanent shelter is needed not only to house the homeless during cold weather but also to provide services to help them overcome mental illness and addiction issues.
“They do have some funding to provide hotel shelter, and they still need funds,” Horton said of SOULS and River City CDC. “But even though we have some more cold weather in front of us, we as the council need to be good stewards and the way we do that is locate some possible buildings. I believe we need to stay this course and pinpoint one of these properties.”