...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 4
Members of the Washington County High School U.S. Army Junior ROTC program attend a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Elizabeth City State University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle at Veterans Park in downtown Elizabeth City, Thursday.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University John Maurice speaks at a Veterans Day program hosted by MACU, College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University at Veterans Park in downtown Elizabeth City, Thursday.
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon speaks at a Veterans Day program hosted by ECSU, College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University at Veterans Park in downtown Elizabeth City, Thursday.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers speaks at a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Mid-Atlantic Christian University, College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University at Veterans Park in downtown Elizabeth City, Thursday.
Members of the Washington County High School U.S. Army Junior ROTC program attend a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Elizabeth City State University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle at Veterans Park in downtown Elizabeth City, Thursday.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University John Maurice speaks at a Veterans Day program hosted by MACU, College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University at Veterans Park in downtown Elizabeth City, Thursday.
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon speaks at a Veterans Day program hosted by ECSU, College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University at Veterans Park in downtown Elizabeth City, Thursday.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers speaks at a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Mid-Atlantic Christian University, College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University at Veterans Park in downtown Elizabeth City, Thursday.
In a world filled with plunderers and aggressors there must be those who place their own lives at risk to protect others, Mid-Atlantic Christian University President John Maurice told a gathering at Elizabeth City’s Veterans Park on Thursday.
Maurice, a retired U.S. Navy chaplain, cited observances NBC newsman Tom Brokaw made about the service and sacrifices of World War II veterans in his book, “The Greatest Generation.”
“I see young men and women today making that same commitment,” Maurice said.
Maurice was speaking at a special pre-Veterans Day event on Thursday co-hosted by MACU, College of The Albemarle, Elizabeth City State University and local members of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Maurice offered special thanks to Vietnam veterans, noting they had not been welcomed home the way other combat veterans had been.
“Thank you for putting your lives on the line and serving so honorably in Vietnam,” Maurice said.
He cited the many wounds that veterans suffer, from severe physical injuries to post-traumatic stress and moral injury.
“War is a horrible thing and we need to do all that we can to prevent it,” he said.
But in a dangerous world, where people take what is not theirs and inflict violence upon the innocent, there must be those ready to fight and willing to die to protect others, he said.
Maurice said many of those people walk among us every day.
“That is absolutely remarkable,” Maurice said. “You know people who are valiant warriors, They are here among us. They did their duty. I pray that we will do ours.”
Maurice thanked all those involved in putting Thursday’s program together.
“I am so proud of my city, Elizabeth City, and how people are coming together to work as a community,” Maurice said,
MACU, COA and ECSU presented plaques to students and staff in attendance at Thursday’s event who are veterans or active-duty military personnel.
Maurice and Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers presented plaques to Michael Santoro and Darone Frierson; ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon and Rivers presented plaques to Arlinda Halfacre and Tonya Thompson; and COA President Jack Bagwell and Rivers presented a plaque to Joseph Smart.
Dixon and Bagwell both offered words of thanks and appreciation for veterans.
Rivers welcomed people to the observance on behalf of the city and thanked all veterans. He read the mayoral proclamation for Veterans Day and said he wants all citizens to remember every time they pass Veterans Park that the park was named in honor of veterans.
Rivers named the numerous veterans currently employed by the city.
Ariel Aponte, ECSU’s assistant vice chancellor for military, state and federal relations, was instrumental in organizing the ceremony, in conjunction with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department, COA and MACU, and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Aponte said the goal is to hold the community event in honor of Veterans Day every year at the city’s Veterans Park.
“That’s how you develop a city that is veteran-friendly,” Aponte said.
Apomte described America’s military personnel as “among the toughest and most resilient in all the world.”
Coast Guard Chaplain Mike Wise led opening and closing prayers, noting that Veterans Day observances are “a wonderful reminder that our service has not been and never will be in vain.”