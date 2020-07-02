Over 15 percent of commercial utility customers in Elizabeth City could have their service cutoff next week for nonpayment.
Commercial utility disconnects and the issuing of late fees are allowed under two executive orders issued by Gov. Roy Cooper during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those two orders, the first of which was issued March 31 and was good for 60 days, banned utilities from disconnecting or issuing late fees to residential utility accounts. Cooper’s second order banning residential disconnects goes to July 29.
The city, however, stopped commercial cutoffs and issuing late fees on its own on March 23 but that order ended on May 23.
As of last Friday, there were 133 commercial accounts — or about 18 percent of the city’s commercial customers — that are at least 30 days past due. The delinquent commercial accounts have past-due charges of just over $205,000 and three “big” customers account for $65,000 of that total.
“As the governor’s executive order does not apply to commercial accounts, I have instructed staff to enter into the first stages of the disconnection process,” Olson said. “In an effort to receive payments on these accounts, electric personnel delivered notices on June 25.”
Olson said Monday that the effort is starting to pay dividends.
“We have had a number of them come in and do service agreements already,” Olson said. “I hope we get more.”
The city has given delinquent commercial customers until Monday to make payment arrangements, or service agreements, on past-due balances.
“If arrangements are not made, we will begin the process of service interruption on July 7,” Olson said.
Several of the delinquent accounts were on a payment plan prior to City Council’s March 23 directive taking effect but those businesses did not make payments. Those delinquent accounts will be required to pay at least one month of their existing payment agreement before the city will rework the terms and conditions of that agreement for inclusion in the city’s COVID payment extension arrangement.
Commercial customers who did not have an outstanding payment arrangement will be offered a period of 90 days to bring their account current.
“As always, the city will continue to work with all of our customers, both residential and commercial,” Olson said.
Cooper’s latest order banning residential cutoffs goes until July 29 but the city was granted a waiver from that order Tuesday because of financial shortfalls mainly in the electric fund.
City officials said the waiver was needed to ensure Elizabeth City’s electric utility fund didn’t run out of money by August. Before Wednesday, about 26 percent of the city’s utility customers weren’t paying their monthly bill, causing a significant cash flow problem for the city.