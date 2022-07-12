Elizabeth City City Council will hold a public hearing next month to solicit ways to curb crime in the city.
One option councilors discussed Monday night is to modify and possibly increase enforcement of the city’s curfew for persons under the age of 18. Other possible solutions include more activities for youth and establishing mentoring programs, some possibly involving community organizations.
Council’s unanimous vote to hold a public hearing Aug. 22 to solicit ideas to curb crime, specifically a rise in shootings and shots-fired reports, came after a lengthy discussion on the problem.
Mayor Kirk Rivers placed the item on the agenda to generate ideas for making “Elizabeth City safe.” He said people are afraid to sit on their front porch and afraid to let their children “walk to McDonald’s.”
“We are concerned about having safe neighborhoods,” Rivers said. “If you do ride into certain areas at 12:30 a.m. you will see young people with black masks on, hoodies on. It is a concern of mine that we have safe neighborhoods.”
The city has a curfew in place that was enacted in 1997 but City Council was provided no statistics of how often it is enforced by the city’s police department.
The current curfew for persons under 18 is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and covers most public spaces.
But there are seven exceptions written into the ordinance, including being at work or traveling to and from work and going to or from a school, religious or recreational event that was supervised by adults.
Police Chief Larry James said officers now contact the parent of a curfew offender on a first violation but that criminal enforcement action can take place for continued violations.
Rivers indicated that revisions to the curfew should not be about “putting records on those that happen to be out” past midnight.
“We are not asking police officers to jump out of their car and begin to write citations,” Rivers said. “I don’t think we want to put people in the court system. We don’t want to give them a misdemeanor that will be on their record.”
Rivers suggested that a possible penalty for repeat curfew violations would be requiring offenders to meet with the mayor on a Saturday morning. He said the first two times a young person violates curfew they should be allowed “to go home.”
“Let them listen to me talk for an hour,” Rivers said. “It is something where we can begin to talk to the young people. We need to find out whether there are parents at home. We need to do something.”
Rivers said he recently went to the scene of an incident on Park Street after midnight and that a city police officer took an underaged “young man home” who was not involved in the incident.
“They (police) took the gentleman home and when they got to the house the parent did not know that he was out,” Rivers said. “That is the reason I want to make sure that we talk about this now. There are some parents that want their children home. Bring (City Council) together, plus the community, and we can put together a plan.”
Councilor Kem Spence, the city’s mayor pro tem, suggested repeat curfew offenders be required to perform some sort of community service in lieu of citations or fines. Spence recenly retired from the N.C. Department of Corrections.
“Community service would be more effective than having mom spend the money (on a fine),” Spence said. “Tell them to clean that bathroom. Put them to work. That kind of stuff will affect a child. If we could implement that (community service), that would be real good.”
Councilor Johnson Biggs agreed that community service could be an effective deterrent. He also said that “loading up” the court system and giving a record to a young person is not the solution.
“At the same time, we have to have a little bit of enforcement there,” Biggs said. “Sometimes a few hours of doing something you really don’t want to do will bring you around.”
Councilors were also told that groups like the NAACP are planning to bring possible solutions to the discussion.
“I have also reached out to the NAACP and they are going to be bringing back a program that they have already started researching,” said Rivers, whose brother Keith is president of the Pasquotank NAACP. “Organizations and people out there in the community are listening to this meeting and they are going to call each and every one of us and say, ‘Can we do this, can we do that?”
James told council that statistics compiled by the police department show that shootings have occurred at all hours of the day, including when the curfew is not in effect.
James provided council a chart showing that Friday night going into Saturday morning is the most “dominate time” that shootings are happening. However, the same chart showed that the second most prevalent time for reported shootings is between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The chart also showed that shootings, on average, mainly happen after 3 p.m.
James also presented to City Council information showing there have been 138 calls for gunshots this year as of July 8, but only 82 turned out to be “founded” reports.
In 2021, there were 250 calls for reported gunshots and 147 were deemed to be founded and 103 unfounded.
“Unfortunately, these incidents happen when the two parties cross paths,” James said. “That is when it is going to happen. Daytime, nighttime, there is no particular place or time when it is going to happen.”