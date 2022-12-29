122322_eda_cityPresser2.jpeg

Elizabeth City Manager Montre Freeman (center) provides residents with information on how to prepare for last weekend’s extreme cold weather, during a press conference in City Council chambers at City Hall, Thursday, Dec. 22.

 Chris Day/

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance’s countdown of the top 10 local news stories of 2022 continues.

A majority of City Council defied the wishes of North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell when it voted in October to rehire Montre Freeman as city manager, a move that came year after Freeman was fired from the same job.