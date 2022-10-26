...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elizabeth City City Council is starting its search for a potential lobbyist all over again.
Councilors were set to vote on hiring former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, as its advocate in Raleigh but Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence asked Monday that the item be pulled from council’s consent agenda and moved to the regular agenda.
Spence pulled the item because he felt the city was rushing into the issue and that City Council needed to seek proposals from other lobbying firms. Council agreed in a unanimous vote.
At its Aug. 22 work session, City Council voted to “bring in a lobbyist” and city officials identified Steinburg as “desirous to perform the city’s governmental relations work.”
A contract with Steinburg was presented to council at its Sept. 26 meeting but the item was pulled from the agenda after City Attorney William Morgan requested a “few minor changes” be made.
Steinburg, who lost his bid for re-election in the May Republican primary, resigned from the state Senate July 31 to pursue work as a lobbyist.
While Steinburg is able to recruit clients, he can’t officially begin lobbying efforts until Feb. 1. State law requires that state lawmakers spend a “6-month cooling off period” after leaving the General Assembly before becoming a lobbyist. Steinburg resigned in July so he could begin lobbying efforts in next year’s session of the General Assembly.
Spence noted that Steinburg can’t officially begin work until Feb. 1, adding that it would be “fair” to give other lobbyists an opportunity to apply for a contract with the city.
“If we don’t have anyone else that is interested in being a lobbyist for the city, then we can move forward,” Spence said. “There are other lobbyists out there and there may be some interested in being a lobbyist for the city. I want to be fair to any other lobbyists out there.’’
Councilor Johnnie Walton went further. He questioned whether Steinburg was the best person for job. He asked that the city manager examine Steinburg’s voting records to see how he voted on certain issues while he was in the General Assembly.
Steinburg, a Republican, was elected to the House three times and to the Senate twice.
“Voting records are important for a person to qualify for what you want to do,” Walton said. “My constituents, they are thorough enough to look at voting records. If it is not the voting record we would like, you don’t consider that person. You may find a person that is going to do things better than this person.”
Councilor Johnson Biggs noted that not all lobbyists are former legislators with voting records.
“I would say whoever we are looking at we need to make sure they have a clear understanding what the community is and what the needs are,” Biggs said. “They need to know what our needs are and what are desires are.”
The city’s request for proposals states that interested lobbyists should send their proposal to the city clerk by Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. City Council will then select candidates to present their proposals at council’s work session on Nov. 28. The RFP has only been posted on the city’s website, according to City Clerk April Onley.
The contract with Steinburg that City Council was supposed to vote on Monday would have had paid the former legislator $3,000 a month plus a one-time lobbyist registration fee of $252. The contract would run from Feb. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024 but could be ended by either party with a 30-day notice.
Steinburg could not be reached for comment Wednesday.