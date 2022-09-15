City Council put on hold for a second time Monday a plan to allocate almost $350,000 in anticipated leftover COVID-19 grant money to the local food bank.
At its Aug. 8 meeting, City Council agreed to call a public hearing for Aug. 22 on a city staff proposal to allocate $340,000 in unspent grant money to Food Bank of the Albemarle. The food bank planned to use the money creating a Food Service Enhancement program.
However, council learned at the Aug. 22 hearing that another nonprofit was also interested in the money.
River City Community Development Corp. Housing Program Manager Christina Corbo told council the organization didn’t know anything about the unspent funds being available until seeing an article in The Daily Advance on Aug. 12.
That prompted council to table allocating the money to Food Bank of the Albemarle and instead allow other nonprofits to submit proposals for the funds before Monday’s meeting.
River City CDC submitted a proposal requesting $115,000 of the $340,000. The bulk of that request — $100,000 — would be used for rent and utility assistance while $11,500 would be used for administration of the program, the nonprofit said. The request also said $3,500 would be spent on print and duplication services.
But in a memo to City Council dated Sept. 9, interim City Manager Montique McClary, Finance Director Alicia Steward and city Grants Administrator Jon Hawley expressed concerns that River City’s proposal mirrors what the original state grant is being used for.
The city received a $765,000 Community Development Block Grant through the N.C. Department of Commerce in December 2020 to start a Coronavirus Care Collaborative Program in partnership with the Albemarle Area United Way.
The CVCC program was designed to provide Pasquotank County residents with short-term assistance with housing and/or utility payments. Those eligible are those who are low-to-moderate income and at risk of eviction or having their utilities disconnected due to COVID-19.
City Council was told at its Aug. 8 meeting that only $264,000 has been spent on the short-term assistance plan to date, helping 230 households.
That leaves approximately $500,000 that hasn’t been spent. Hawley proposed asking state officials if $340,000 of that could be used to fund the Food Service Enhancement program at Food Bank of the Albemarle.
The enhancement program would allow the food bank to purchase a delivery van, install refrigeration units at its food pantries and purchase more chicken and ground beef.
The remaining $161,000 from the state grant would remain allocated to the CVCC. The money from the state grant has to be spent by next June.
“This (River City) proposal concerns city staff,” the memo to City Council states. “It is a duplication of efforts. Any household that qualified for River City’s CVCC program would also qualify for the existing AAUW program.”
The memo also states that the current grant terms require that there is no duplication of benefits in assistance provided.
“In this context, duplication of benefits refers to a household receiving assistance for the same need twice, double rent or utility payments for the same time period,” the memo states. “To operate both programs concurrently would require regular communication between the two entities (River City and CVCC) to ensure this does not happen. It is administratively simplest for the AAUW to remain the sole subrecipient for housing activities.”
The memo offered two possible courses of action to City Council.
The first was to take no action on River City’s proposal and move forward with providing Food Bank of the Albemarle the $340,000 for its Food Service Enhancement Program.
The second option was to approve River City’s proposal and authorize city staff to seek a project revision request from the state.
But at the start of Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Kirk Rivers asked the issue be pulled from the agenda and moved to a work session to allow council further time to discuss it. Council unanimously agreed.
City Council’s next work session is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, just before its regular meeting.