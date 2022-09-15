City Council put on hold for a second time Monday a plan to allocate almost $350,000 in anticipated leftover COVID-19 grant money to the local food bank.

At its Aug. 8 meeting, City Council agreed to call a public hearing for Aug. 22 on a city staff proposal to allocate $340,000 in unspent grant money to Food Bank of the Albemarle. The food bank planned to use the money creating a Food Service Enhancement program.