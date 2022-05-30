Elizabeth City City Council has put off naming the next provider at the free health clinic for city employees until next month.
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare has operated the city-financed clinic since August 2019 but that agreement will expire on June 30.
Chesapeake Regional and Norfolk-based Sentara HealthCare both submitted similar bids to operate the clinic for the next two years.
Chesapeake Regional Operations Director Christine Hustedt said the clinic has seen 300 individuals since it began operations. Dependents of city employees and retired city employees also have access to the clinic.
The city-financed free clinic mainly provides urgent care services, including lab work and X-ray services among others.
“It has been widely used by our staff and I think they see it as very positive of the city right now,” interim City Manager Richard Hicks said of the free clinic.
But after Councilor Johnnie Walton suggested that city staff first poll city employees about their preference, City Council voted 5-1 to move the decision to its June 13 meeting.
Councilors Walton, Kem Spence, Chris Ruffieux, Darius Horton and Billy Caudle voted to in favor of delaying the decision while Councilor Jeannie Young voted no, saying she preferred to stay with Chesapeake Regional. Councilor Michael Brooks did not attend the meeting.
Chesapeake Regional submitted a bid of $117,000, or $58,500 per year, for the two-year contract. Sentara Healthcare submitted a bid of $115,119 — $58,858 the first year and $56,261 for the second year.
Both offers cover up to 300 visits a year. But Sentara would charge the city $152 for every visit over 300 in the first year and $157 for visits over 300 in the second year. Chesapeake would charge $172.50 for every visit over 300 for both years of the contract.
Hustedt said Chesapeake Regional has formed a relationship with the city and its employees.
“For us, it’s been a wonderful relationship,” Hustedt said. “We have formed a very close relationship with your HR department. We navigated COVID together, which was challenging for everybody. We have made sure that when any employee needs to get in we get them in as soon as possible.”
Sentara Vice-President of Operations Stephen Craig told City Council that Sentara has five primary care sites in Elizabeth City. It also operates Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and will build a new hospital that will replace SAMC in 2024.
“Our providers have been in this community for over 36 years,” Craig said. “Locally, we have 820 employees here with Sentara.”
Dr. Sidney M. Sutton, who would provide oversight for the clinic, said Sentara has 10-12 primary care providers in the local area. Sutton, who has been a family physician in the city for 36 years, said newly hired Nurse Practitioner Kelsey Booth will be Sentara’s primary provider at the city clinic.
“We think we can be a great partner with the city, we’ve been at it for a long time,” Sutton said. “We recruited (Booth) for this type of job.”
Before the vote, Walton asked Hicks to put together a survey for employees to see which provider they would prefer.
“We don’t have to rush it,” Walton said of pushing the decision to the next meeting. “If we had to rush it, we would have had this information done much sooner than now. Let them (employees) decide how they want their health taken care of. You would have a sample of what they would rather do.”
Young said she believes that Chesapeake has served the city well the past two years and that employees, dependents and retirees are familiar with the clinic.
“I disagree with waiting, we can’t keep putting it off,” Young said. “I think Chesapeake has done a fantastic job. The employees are using it even more.’’