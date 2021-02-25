Elizabeth City City Council, citing concerns about increased crime and traffic, voted this week to deny a rezoning request that would have paved the way for a 60-unit apartment complex on Walker Avenue.
Ohio-based Woda Cooper Development asked that two parcels on the 3.5-acre site be rezoned from general business to apartment district.
But councilors voted 5-2 to deny the request. Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Johnny Walton, Michael Brooks and Kem Spence opposed Woda’s rezoning request. Councilors Billy Caudle and Chris Ruffieux voted to approve the request. Councilor Jeannie Young attended the meeting via Zoom, but was prohibited from voting on the request because she wasn’t physically present.
A representative for Woda told City Council that the company’s plans called for 18 one-bedroom apartments, 24 two-bedroom apartments and 18 three-bedroom units, and monthly rental prices would range from $362 to $957.
There is currently a multi-family residential complex across the street from the proposed apartment complex and a manufactured home park to the rear of the property. There is a daycare center on adjacent property and single-family residential units nearby.
“I think there is a lot going on right there,” Adkins said. “Speeding has been a problem, there are a lot of people walking and there are a lot of children. This is going to bring more traffic. I think that is a tight little area to crowd more housing there.”
Spence, who along with Brooks represents the area, also said there has been an increase in crime near where the apartment complex was proposed.
“Recently in that area we have had break-ins, a lot of people getting their cars broken into,” Spence said. “With the traffic going the way it is, and a daycare there and a senior living right behind it, that is my reason (for opposing the project). I am for development but there is a time and a place for development. I just don’t feel that this is the right place for more development.’’