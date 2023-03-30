...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Friday to 7 AM
EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
One of the two fast-ferry boats Harbor Towns plans to use transporting passengers between five Albemarle Sound communities, including Elizabeth City, are shown under construction at Smoky Mountain Jet Boats in Bryson City.
City Council has approved a resolution supporting Harbor Towns' grant application to pay for infrastructure improvements in the five communities that will benefit from the ferry service.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said Harbor Towns is seeking an $8 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation for infrastructure needs for the ferry service in Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Columbia and Plymouth.
Harbor Towns will operate a dinner cruise boat for special events and two smaller fast-speed ferries that will offer scheduled service between the five communities along the Albemarle Sound.
Documents provided by Harbor Towns to City Council show that $2 million in grant money would be spent on infrastructure needs along the city’s waterfront. But City Manager Montre Freeman emphasized to council that the infrastructure needs Harbor Towns has outlined are just a “proposal.”
City officials stated at Monday’s meeting that they do not agree with the location of some of the proposed improvements but fully support the nonprofit's Golden LEAF grant application.
“We all know that Harbor Towns is on the move,” Freeman said. “We are currently having conversations around what that will look like around Waterfront Park, what parking will look like, how we access College Park. We will have more questions as we go through the process but this is a proposal.”
One of the biggest items on the proposed list of infrastructure improvements along the city’s waterfront is an open-air pavilion with restrooms costing $554,000. The design fee for the pavilion would be an additional estimated $44,000.
Other items on the proposed infrastructure list are $300,000 for Harbor Town to buy the Burgess Street Dock and another $179,000 for a “split compartment fireguard” for fuel tanks.
Freeman said the city has responded to Harbor Town about its infrastructure proposals. He said Parks and Rec Director Sean Clark, Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell, Fire Department Chief Chris Carver and Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant all provided input on some of the city’s concerns.
Those concerns include location of the restrooms, a proposed sidewalk across the middle of Waterfront Park and a proposed crossing from College Park to Waterfront Park.
“I have had them all out there very much involved,” Freeman said. “We want to make sure what we do bring to you (City Council) works for us.’’
Malenfant said Harbor Town’s proposed placement of the restrooms would not work for the city.
“Where they have it proposed, that is the only place right now that we can denotate fireworks,” Malenfant said. “As a group we are all in support of the Harbor Towns project and agree it will have significant economic and tourism benefits.’’
Harbor Towns will operate a dinner cruise boat that will be used for special events and two smaller, fast-speed ferries. The dinner boat was scheduled to be delivered to Harbor Towns either in late April or in early May but a Harbor Towns official said Thursday the delivery date has now been delayed.
The nonprofit has commissioned the construction of the two fast-speed ferries and both are currently being built at Smoky Mountain Jet Boats in Bryson City in the western part of the state.
When completed and put in service, the two 32-passenger fast-speed ferries will offer scheduled service along the Albemarle Sound to Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth, Manteo and Columbia.
The two ferries — both 45 feet long and 16 feet wide — will also be used at special events and are expected to cost around $1 million each.
Money to purchase the three vessels came from a $5 million state appropriation secured by state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, in the current state budget.