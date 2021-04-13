The Elizabeth City police chief’s request to hire up to 10 part-time police officers seemed to gain new traction Monday night despite not making it into City Manager Montre Freeman’s proposed budget for next year.
Chief Eddie Buffaloe’s request for the part-time help was among the funding items he presented to City Council at its retreat in February. However, he later did not list it among the police department’s top three requests that council asked for following the retreat.
Buffaloe instead requested five new police vehicles and new surveillance cameras.
The part-time officers also were not discussed during a council budget work session on Freeman’s proposed budget that preceded Monday’s regular council meeting.
But near the end of Monday’s regular meeting, Councilor Gabriel Adkins expressed concerns about recent shooting incidents in the city and suggested more patrols in problem areas could act as a deterrent.
“They would think twice about going into these neighborhoods because there is a chance you might run into a police officer,” Adkins said. “Sometimes the presence of more police patrolling these shooting areas at night will give the residents a sense of peace that we do care and we do know that the shootings are going on.’’
While City Council continued discussing the recent shootings, Freeman reminded councilors about Buffaloe’s request for the part-time police officers.
“We are trying figure out how to fund that,” Freeman said. “But again, the challenge is funding.’’
Adding part-time officers to the city police force would cost between $100,000 and $120,000 a year. The part-time officers would be paid $18 an hour and would work no more than 1,508 hours, or 29 hours a week, per calendar year. The officers would also be absorbed under the city’s insurance plan at no added cost.
Buffaloe told councilors at their retreat that the five to 10 part-time sworn officers would handle policing at special events like the Potato Festival, take over the department’s daily assignment at the Pasquotank Department of Social Services, and provide crime scene protection and traffic control.
Part-time officers would be required to have general certification from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.
Buffaloe said Tuesday that having a force of part-time police officers would allow the department to put more full-time officers on the street. He also said patrols have “absolutely” increased in areas where the recent shootings have occurred.
“It would have a significant impact,” Buffaloe said of having part-time officers. “We could free up some of our full-time staff for other assignments in the city.”
Councilor Darius Horton suggested the city needs to look at adding the part-time officers to the budget.
“There are some things that are negotiable in a budget and there are some things that are not negotiable,” Horton said. “Safety is not a negotiable item. One thing that we should all agree on is that our citizens should be safe.’’
Councilor Johnnie Walton said having part-time officers could “help out” while also providing a pool of applicants when a police officer leaves the city.
“I was wondering what happened to it (request for part-time officers),” Walton said. “It would be a good succession plan to have people in place if somebody does leave because they already have the training.’’