For the first time in recent memory, City Council canceled a regularly scheduled meeting for a lack of a quorum.
Mayor Bettie Parker canceled Monday’s meeting 20 minutes after its 7 p.m. scheduled start because five city councilors were absent.
Only Parker and councilors Johnnie Walton, Kem Spence and Billy Caudle were present for the first City Council meeting since July 12. Five members are needed for a quorum.
Councilors Chris Ruffieux, Michael Brooks, Jeannie Young, Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins were absent from the meeting.
Parker mentioned as she and the other three councilors waited for a quorum that Adkins and Horton had said before the meeting that they would not be able to attend.
“I am out of town on a business trip,” Adkins said Tuesday.
City Manager Montre Freeman said at the meeting Ruffieux had sent an email saying that he was “under the weather.”
Horton, Young and Brooks could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Walton, council’s mayor pro tem, addressed the canceled meeting when asked about it on Tuesday.
“I can’t speak for others but we have to do better,” he said.
Walton has served 16 years on council and said he doesn’t remember the last time a regular City Council meeting was canceled for a lack of a quorum.
“It has been awhile,” he said.
Walton said canceling the meeting was more frustrating for citizens and Freeman than for those councilors who showed up.
Council has just one meeting each July and Monday’s canceled meeting was the first of two scheduled for August.
Some of the items that were on the agenda included a discussion of SOULS Ministry, an update on infrastructure, consideration of a pawn shop and a vote on awarding a city BIG Grant to a business on Water Street.
“We give him (Freeman) direction,” Walton said. “If you haven’t met in three weeks and you haven’t given direction, what do you expect? We are holding him up in what he wants to accomplish.”