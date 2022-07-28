City Council will begin its search for a new city manager in earnest as soon as next week.
City Council first discussed the hiring a full-time manager on June 27, unanimously agreeing that council’s Human Resources Committee first start the process.
New Third Ward Councilor Katherine Felton chairs the Human Resources Committee. She said this week the hiring process will begin in August but that no timetable has been set for seeking a manager.
The city has been without a permanent city manager since the previous City Council, by a split vote, fired then City Manager Montre Freeman on Sept. 30, 2021.
Since then the city has had three interim city managers, including Richard Hicks who took over from former interim manager Ralph Clark in March. Clark served as interim manager for five months.
Hicks was under contract to serve as interim until the end of the year but unexpectedly announced plans to resign at the end of July — the day after City Council agreed to start the search process for a permanent manager. Hicks has refused to comment on why he resigned abruptly.
In a special meeting on July 5, City Council accepted Hicks’ resignation effective the next day. He is being paid around $7,200 through today, according to his contract with the city.
City Council then appointed Human Resources Director Montique McClary as the acting interim manager. McClary makes $99,144 a year as HR director and she will receive an additional $4,400 a month to also serve as acting interim manager.
Likely first steps in council’s manager search include drafting an advertisement for the position that includes the experience the city is looking for and establishing an outline for the hiring process.
Mayor Kirk Rivers tapped Felton to lead the Human Resources Committee after City Council took office in June because she served the city as HR director before retiring after 30 years.
“It has been decided that every City Council member will have the opportunity to list additional qualifications that he or she wishes to see in a city manager,” Felton said. “I and my committee will work very closely with the city’s very capable Human Resources Department to develop and construct a hiring process that would best serve the city of Elizabeth City. That process will then be shared with the total council for their input.”
Rivers said earlier this week that the city needs to find a permanent manager, saying he is not “interested in any more interim city managers.”
Felton echoed that opinion.
“It is my opinion that the city of Elizabeth City employees and residents deserve administrative stability.” We need to hire “a city manager who plans to remain in the city, seriously confronting the issues that are facing us.”
Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence, the council’s mayor pro tem, said McClary is qualified to lead the city until a permanent manager is hired.
“We have an acting manager in place now and she’s from within the city staff,” Spence said. “I feel that we need to hire a permanent city manager that will have the citizens and employees in his or her best interest as well as addressing the concerns of the people.”
When asked if she would consider voting to re-hire Freeman, Felton said she needed more information about Freeman’s tenure with the city.
“Not having had the opportunity to receive any information regarding Mr. Freeman’s prior service here in Elizabeth City, I am not at liberty to voice my opinion one way or the other regarding the possibility of his re-hire status,” Felton said. “If it comes up, that decision would be decided by the full council.”
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel said he opposes any effort to re-hire Freeman as manager. Peel, who served three terms as mayor from 2011 to 2017, said he wants the city to hire a search firm to assist City Council in its search.
“Some (councilors) got elected based on their promise to rehire Freeman,” Peel said. “The good news is some of those folks have gotten additional info regarding his termination since being elected.”
Spence said if Freeman seeks to return to the city then he should be considered.
“The city manager position will be posted to all qualified men and women,” Spence said. “If Mr. Freeman applies he will be given a fair chance as well as any other applicant.”
Rivers also said the hiring decision of a city manager, including possibly re-hiring Freeman, would be a City Council decision. The mayor only votes in the event of a tie among councilors.
“The council will select the manager — they are the ones that hire a manager,” Rivers said. “The only thing I will do is make sure everything is done orderly and everyone on council is given a fair chance to express their views. We will be transparent, there will be nothing done in secret.”