City Council voted 5-1 Wednesday night to approve an approximately $70 million budget that includes an 8.5-cent tax hike — enough to fund raises for all city employees.
The property tax rate increase, which will raise an additional $1 million in revenue, will increase the city’s tax rate from 65.5 cents per $100 valuation to 74 cents.
As a result of the vote, all city employees will receive a 4-percent raise while some will receive more in order to bring them up to a minimum salary level recommended by a pay study the city commissioned.
Councilors Kem Spence, Michael Brooks, Johnny Walton, Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins voted to approve the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, which starts today.
Councilor Billy Caudle cast the lone no vote. Council members Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.
“This budget, in my mind, is for the employees and what matters is they get what they need,” Horton said.
Councilors approved the budget with just hours to spare before the July 1 deadline. Council rejected a spending plan Monday based on a 10-cent property tax increase, instead directing City Manager Montre Freeman to come back with a budget plan that included an 8.5-cent property tax hike.
The 8.5-cent tax hike won’t fund all the raises that were included in the proposed budget with a 10-cent property hike that was voted down Monday.
Freeman told City Council to make up for the 1.5 cent difference he cut $50,000 proposed for a homeless shelter and pulled money from city reserves. That totaled around $170,000 as every penny in property tax generates around $112,000.
“We had to borrow from fund balance,” Freeman said.
Besides the pay hikes, the approved budget includes funds to purchase a new fire ladder truck and patrol vehicles for the police department.
A 4-percent raise will cost the city just over $533,000 but an additional $323,000 will be needed to bring employees to the minimum salary for that position recommended in the pay study. That means some employees will get more than a 4-percent bump in pay.
On top of the raises, implementing the recommendations in the pay study will cost the city around $197,000 in taxes and benefits for a total budget impact of just over $1 million.
Freeman, who makes $140,000, will not be eligible for a salary increase since he has not had his six-month evaluation yet, which is stipulated in his contract. Freeman became city manager on Jan. 19.
Hours before councilors voted to approve the budget, several city Public Utilities employees — using vacation time — lined up across from City Hall to press their support for a tax hike large enough to fund the 4-percent raises.
Other city employees, most also from the Public Utilities Department, showed support by joining them during their lunch break.
Freeman told employees who staged a sit-in protest at City Hall on Tuesday that if council approved the 8.5-cent hike then all city employees would get a 4-percent pay raise. Some employees, Freeman said, would also see an additional boost in pay to bring them to the minimum pay levels recommended in the pay study the city commissioned.
Tuesday’s sit-in saw Public Utilities employees use garbage trucks and other city vehicles to block Martin Luther King Drive and East Colonial Avenue around the noon hour. But Wednesday’s protest only featured a large barbecue grill manned by city residents in a parking lot that provided a free lunch of chicken, ribs, hot dogs and sausages to employees. At least one local restaurant also dropped off boxed lunches.
Public Utilities employee Adam Brothers was using vacation time to spend the day at City Hall. Brothers, who said he arrived around 8:30 a.m., noted that he and other city workers wanted City Council to approve a tax hike large enough to fund the 4-percent raises.
“If we can get that, we will be fine,” Brothers said. “That will help a whole lot. It will be a first step.’’
Brothers wouldn’t speculate on what would happen if council didn’t raise employee pay by 4 percent.
“We are going to give it one more day to see what happens,” Brothers said.
Following Tuesday’s protest, Freeman sent a memo to city directors and department heads that stated it was against state law for public employees to go on strike.
The memo stated city employees who walk out on their job will only be paid for the hours they worked during city business hours.
“Employees who fail to work during their assigned schedules will either be required to use their appropriate leave to make up the difference in hours not worked or will have to take leave without pay for those hours,” Freeman wrote. “If these requirements are not met employees may be subject to discipline up to and including termination.”
Brothers said employees who spent Wednesday in front of City Hall were advised they had “to use our time off the clock.” They also were told they couldn’t “bring the (city) vehicles down here” as they had on Tuesday.
Brothers said many Public Utilities workers came by during their lunch break but were still working their regular shifts “to keep the city going.”
“We have to maintain city services, take care of the city,” Brothers said.
Kirk Rivers, a former city councilor, along with several other volunteers helped cook lunch for the workers. He said the community had come together to support the pay raises for city employees.
“They are out here to encourage (City Council) to implement the pay study,” Rivers said. “People are bringing water and food to show support for the brave city workers who had to clock out today. They are not striking but they want everybody to know that they are out here watching what council does.”