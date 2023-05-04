City Council tabled a rezoning request that would have increased the allowable number of single-family homes on a 5.65-acre tract near Northeastern High School last week.
Council unanimously tabled the issue until its scheduled meeting Monday after Third Ward councilors Katherine Felton and Kem Spence said they had received numerous phone calls opposing the rezoning because of flooding concerns. They both wanted nearby Third Ward residents to be able to directly bring their concerns to City Council.
West Bank Development is asking the city to rezone the property to allow four single-family units per acre instead of the two single-family units per acre that are currently allowed.
The property is located between 119 and 123 Ranch Drive. The tract is located on the southside of Ranch Drive between Oak Stump Road and Timber Trail. Northeastern High is located west of the site on Oak Stump Drive. It is bordered by single-family homes to the north, south and west and a detention pond and vacant land to the west.
The property was originally slated to be the second phase of the Moorington subdivision. But the original developer did not proceed with that phase due to the 2008 recession and gifted the remaining land and pond to the Boys & Girls Club for a potential site for their facility.
The Boys and Girls Club sold the property when it moved into its current home next to Knobbs Creek Park.
Jason Mizelle with the Timmons Group told council that if the rezoning is approved that it would allow for 14 homes instead of the nine that are currently allowed. He said the homes would be marketed to “medium-income” homebuyers and that the average price would be between $250,000 and $275,000.
“The goal here to get something there that is more of an affordable home price than what we have seen elsewhere in the county and city,” Mizelle said. “The proximity to Northeastern High School is also a big draw.’’
Felton said that nine nearby residents had contacted her and complained about improper drainage in the area.
“There is a lot of flooding out there,” Felton said. “Right now, the homeowners are totally against the additional development.’’
Spence said he has also been contacted by nearby residents and asked that the issue be tabled in order for those residents to bring their concerns to the full council.
“The calls I got were not only about the flooding but just about the adding of homes in that area,” Spence said. “It’s only fair to give them an opportunity to come speak.’’
Mizelle said the same amount of stormwater runoff would go to the pond regardless if there are nine or 14 homes on the property. He also said that his understanding of the flooding concerns on Ranch Drive are with the outfall on Ranch Drive and further downstream.
“It’s the same amount of lot coverage that will go to the pond,” Mizelle said. “The pond that is already there for Moorington and this other portion of the property is already designed to both city and state standards. From an impact of storm water or flooding there is none because they met the design as ordinances currently are presented.”