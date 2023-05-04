City Council tabled a rezoning request that would have increased the allowable number of single-family homes on a 5.65-acre tract near Northeastern High School last week.

Council unanimously tabled the issue until its scheduled meeting Monday after Third Ward councilors Katherine Felton and Kem Spence said they had received numerous phone calls opposing the rezoning because of flooding concerns. They both wanted nearby Third Ward residents to be able to directly bring their concerns to City Council.