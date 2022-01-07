City Council took an additional step toward finding a new city manager on Wednesday.
Meeting in closed session, councilors reviewed applications and resumes with the hope of naming a new city manager next month.
The city is looking to replace former City Manager Montre Freeman, who was terminated by City Council without cause on Sept. 30. Council named Ralph Clark, a former city manager, as the interim city manager last October.
Clark said Friday he is not involved in any part of the search process.
After reviewing resumes, Fourth Ward Councilman Johnnie Walton said he is looking forward to interviews with candidates.
"You can only go by what is written," Walton said, referring to candidate resumes. "You have to believe what they put down. This will take us to the next meeting."
Walton said the city needs to name a new manager sooner rather than later. Clark was appointed on a 4-3 vote and his contract allows him to work Monday through Thursday, a move that Walton voted against and has criticized since.
"We need someone that can be in place to make the day-to-day decisions that need to be made," Walton said. "We need a permanent city manager."
Walton, who opposed Freeman's firing, said he is looking for a new manager that will be creative and be a leader.
"We need a person that can help develop the infrastructure that is needed," Walton said. "We have some big projects coming up and we need the right person to make it happen."
Council agreed last year that Chapel Hill-based Developmental Associates would again lead the nationwide search for a new city manager to replace Freeman. But Developmental's search won’t cost the city $18,000 like it did for the search that brought Freeman a year ago.
When it was hired to find a replacement for former City Manager Rich Olson, Development Associates agreed to perform another search for free, minus expenses, if Freeman left before a year was up.
Those expenses are expected to between $5,000 and $6,000.