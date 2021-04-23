City Council will meet in special session at 3:30 p.m. today to consider asking City Attorney William Morgan to file a petition in Pasquotank Superior Court asking for the body camera footage from Wednesday's officer-involved shooting in the city.
Andrew Brown Jr. was shot to death as sheriff's deputies from Pasquotank and Dare counties tried to issue a search warrant and arrest warrant for Brown.
Councilors Darius Horton, Gabriel Adkins and Michael Brooks called for the special meeting.
The meeting can be viewed on the city's website cityofec.com and on local cable channel 11.