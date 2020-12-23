City Council will hold a pair of public hearings next month that could result in the construction of nearly 180 new homes and a new gas station and convenience store in Elizabeth City.
At one hearing on Jan. 11, council will vote on a proposal to allow an additional 178 single-home lots in phases 3 and 4 of the Stockbridge at Tanglewood subdivision.
The other public hearing will be held on a rezoning request that could pave the way for Ghanshyam Patel to build a gas station and convenience store at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Body Road.
The call for a public hearing to consider the rezoning request immediately drew the interest of Third Ward Councilor Michael Brooks, who voiced concern about the possibility of apartments being built on the site.
The property for the proposed gas station and convenience store is currently zoned low density residential and Patel is seeking to have it rezoned general business.
The three parcels in the rezoning request total about 6 acres and are currently undeveloped.
City Planner Kellen Long told councilors they will only vote on the zoning change request at their Jan. 11 meeting. If they agree to rezone the property to general business, Patel then would have to submit site plans for his gas station and convenience store, and council would have to consider those, Long said.
“When considering the rezoning, you have to consider all uses that would be allowed in general business,” Long said. “The rezoning itself would not be approving the site plans. The applicant is simply asking to rezone the property first off.”
Brooks represents the nearby Millbrooke neighborhood and said residents are opposed to having apartments near their homes.
Long told Brooks that she will research the issue and see if apartments are included in general business zones.
“I don’t want anybody sneaking any apartments in there in disguise of general business,” Brooks said. “I was born and raised in that neighborhood and since I have come back I have lived in that neighborhood. I’m pro-Millbrooke.”
Patel already owns and operates three Eagle Mart gas stations and convenience stores in the city.
“I don’t think they are in the apartment business,” Councilor Billy Caudle said, referring to Patel. “If general business did include that (apartments), we would have to approve the site plan.’’
Council originally was scheduled to conduct the public hearing on the Stockbridge request last week. The public hearing was opened and then quickly recessed, however, after interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe told council that adjacent property owners had not been properly notified of the hearing as required by state law.
The development of the two phases in the subdivision would have six street connections to phases 1 and 2.