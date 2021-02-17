City Council will hold its annual Planning Retreat Thursday in Kitty Hawk.
The one-day retreat will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Outer Banks Kitty Hawk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City Council held its retreat last year at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in the city after having a two-day overnight retreat in 2019 at the Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk.
The retreat, which most local governing boards across the state conduct, will mainly determine and prioritize City Council’s goals for the coming fiscal year. It is also used as a pre-budget work session.
“The financial health of the city is a big deal,” said City Manager Montré Freeman. “We are in great shape now and we want to stay in that space.”
One top issue City Council will discuss is finding a long-term solution for housing the city’s homeless. The city has almost $48,000 in the current fiscal budget to address housing for the homeless but has yet to spend any of the money.
Councilors will also hold discussions on wastewater capacity and a Citizen Recognition initiative. All city department directors will also brief councilors at the retreat.
Freeman noted that he has been on the job for just a month and that the city has recently hired several new directors. He said holding the retreat outside the city was his idea because he thought it would help staff and council better focus on the coming year.
“I wanted to get everybody down to the beach for a day and focus on 2021-2022 (fiscal year),” Freeman said. “There is a lot on the table because of this pandemic and we have to make some good decisions. We are going to focus on how we move this organization forward. We want to get down there and focus on our business because there is a lot on the table.’’
Because of capacity restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the retreat will not be open to the general public, city officials said.